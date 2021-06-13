Business
$ 28 million bid wins auction to join Bezos on suborbital spaceflight – Spaceflight Now
An unidentified enthusiast on Saturday offered astronomical $ 28 million to win an online auction for a seat aboard a New Shepard spacecraft and a chance to make history next month, joining the owner of the rocket and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for a commercial flight to space.
Auctions for the 10-12 minute suborbital flight started at $ 4.8 million. In less than two minutes, it shot up to $ 10 million, doubling to $ 20 million per minute and 10 seconds after that. The winning bid of $ 28 million was accepted just over six minutes after the start of the last round of the auction.
“I go there three times… and it sells! Twenty-eight million dollars at number 107! auctioneer Steve Little announced it with fanfare.
“The name of the auction winner will be released within weeks of the auction closing,” Bezos rocket company Blue Origin said in a tweet. “Then the fourth and final crew member will be announced, stay tuned.”
Blue Origin’s six-seat New Shepard capsule will carry the world’s richest man, his brother Mark, the as yet unidentified auction winner and another passenger on a short up and down flight to the parties lower space on July 20. , the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Launched from a company test facility near Van Horn, Texas, the reusable single-stage New Shepard rocket will propel the crew’s capsule to an altitude just above 62 miles, the internationally “limit” recognized from space, before it ends for a parachute descent. back on Earth.
Bezos and his teammates will experience about three minutes of weightlessness near the top of the flight path, enjoying spectacular views of Earth from six windows that the company says are the largest ever flown in space.
Blue Origin announced the auction on May 5, a dramatic way to reveal that the company was finally ready to begin transporting passengers to space after 15 successful unmanned test flights. A month later, on June 7, Bezos announced on Instagram that he and his brother Mark would join the auction winner for the historic theft.
Nearly 7,600 people from 159 countries registered for the auction and the top 20 bidders, none identified, entered the final round on Saturday. A 6 percent fee was added to the winning auction.
Proceeds will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, “Club for the Future”, inspiring “the next generation as they go and think of millions of people living and working in space … which is precisely Blue Origin’s vision, ”the company said in a previous release.
Blue Origin has yet to announce normal New Shepard seat prices, but tickets are expected to cost around several hundred thousand dollars each.
Competing with fellow billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk, Bezos said he spends $ 1 billion a year to fund Blue Origin and the development of sub-orbital spacecraft for commercial space travel as well as boosters. bigger and more powerful to launch satellites, and possibly people, into orbit and beyond.
New Shepard’s next flight is expected to be the first to carry purely civilian passengers into space aboard a commercial-built unmanned corporate or government spacecraft on board.
While civilians have previously flown as guests or paying passengers aboard American and Russian spacecraft, these missions were government sponsored and piloted by professional astronauts. Branson’s Virgin Galactic has sent the company’s pilots and engineers into space on sub-orbital test flights, all civilian, but so far no members of the public.
Following Bezos’ announcement, there has been speculation that Virgin Galactic may try to beat Blue Origin in the fist, throwing Branson on a test flight over the July 4th bank holiday weekend.
But Bezos and Blue Origin would likely still claim the distinction of launching the first truly commercial spaceflight, taking off with the first non-government and non-government passengers flying through space aboard a private, operated spacecraft.
Musk’s company SpaceX is already launching astronaut crews to NASA’s International Space Station and plans to launch a fully commercial orbital mission in September. Additional commercial flights are expected.
However the history books record it, the Blue Origin flight is the culmination of a long-held dream for Bezos and a dramatic way to demonstrate his faith in rocket and spacecraft safety. of his company, corresponding to Branson’s long-standing goal of flying his space plane.
“You see the Earth from the space that changes you, it changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth, ”Bezos said in an Instagram post announcing his theft.
“I want to take this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. This is a big problem for me. I invited my brother to come on this first flight because we are closest friends.
