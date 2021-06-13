Hurt but inflexible meme equity investor is back | New

New York A small investor or newbie investor, who was only crushed upon returning to Earth shortly after feeling the thrill of winning as GameStop’s shares skyrocket earlier this year. The army is back.
These shameless investors raised GameStop shares above $ 300 from $ 40 in February after plunging from a high of $ 347. They’re also carrying new deeds as they say they’re heading to the moon, including lesser-known health. insurance company Clover Health Investments.
This second wave of meme stock jumps is just as astonishing as movie chain AMC Entertainment went from $ 2 earlier this year to $ 62 last week and once again Pro Wall Street is illogically profiting. I call it a target. Many of these experts say that the phenomenon of regular small chip investors stacking a lot of stocks and sending them incredibly high will go away, especially after the pain of losing money. I expected that.
Instead, the enthusiasm has endured and shows how strong these investors remain, at least for now. They are armed on social media and can persuade others to defend the same stock. There is also a free trading app that allows many to buy stock options. This allows you to make a big profit with a lower initial cost than buying a stock in exchange for a potentially high rate of loss.
“With tools, they will do amazing things,” said Hossein Azari, CEO of cmorq, a company that helps clients enter cryptocurrency and advocates a new world of “decentralized finance”. Declared.
Azari attributed all of this to seeing wealthy investors and corporations absorbing most of the economic benefits of recent years and feeling that people are being left behind. I go. Now they are figuring out how to get it for themselves.
“They are not trying to prove anything,” he said. “They just want to make the American dream come true for them.”
Some buyers of stocks even are eager to believe in the financial future of the companies they support. Others say in a social media post that whatever the next hotstock is, they’re just trying to make some money. Most people say that as long as other like-minded investors stay and own stocks, they protect each other and protect the price of the stocks.
Malcolm Esridge, financial advisor to CIC Wealth on the outskirts of Washington, DC, said his lineup of clients wanted to talk about meme stocks and cryptocurrencies. Esridge also says that young investors not only are pushing up memes stocks, but receiving just as many inquiries from retired clients.
“But most of the time I think they really wanted the experts to tell us why it wasn’t a good idea to join in just to make sure they didn’t feel like they were missing out. “He said.
This rebirth of memestock is a little different from previous supernovae. On the one hand, it does not drag the stock market at large. In January, enthusiasts helped topple the S&P 500 on the worst days of the month. This is the result of fears that some hedge funds will have to sell large, independent stocks to raise funds to cover the losses they suffered after betting that GameStop would fall. has been.
Some of today’s meme stock winners have chunks of their stocks sold “short” and investors are trading for a profit if the price drops, but in January Not about the same. For example, GameStop sells about a fifth of the shares it can trade. Earlier this year, more than 100% of them practically were, and some were bypassed multiple times.
It seems that this buying activity is not very enthusiastic. Call option trading, which can give buyers the right to buy 100 shares at a fixed price at a later date, has peaked in the past two months. But it is still below the height set in January.
According to Deutsche Bank strategists, single cap call option trading activity has tended to fluctuate as the economy was constrained by pandemics last year. Call options trading tends to decline as people move out of their homes more often, making the past few weeks a notable exception.
So if the previous drop in stock prices and burns hasn’t stopped it, and there is currently no possibility to sit on the couch and do anything other than options trading, this which delays the phenomenon. Can you?
Regulators and politicians in Washington are discussing several options, but nothing has been done yet.
The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, delivered a speech Wednesday, again criticizing the investments “played”. Many trading apps use features that encourage clients to trade more often. This will increase your app’s income, but some studies also suggest that it will reduce the income of the average investor.
Gensler said he has asked SEC staff to seek public opinion on this matter. It also made changes to the rules governing stock market plumbing and recommendations on how trading apps route orders from individual investors to ensure they get the best execution. Said asked.
GameStop said Wednesday night that SEC staff are investigating the business activity of its stocks and other companies. GameStop, which received a request for the document on May 26, said it did not expect the investigation to adversely affect the company.
Columbia University professor John Coffee said the SEC and other regulators may be looking for ways to force trading apps to give more warnings to clients in the hope that they will slow down. Said there is. They may start by making it clear that options trading can be riskier than buying real stocks.
Cafe is skeptical GameStop, AMC, etc. can keep prices high. According to the traditional model used by financial analysts, profits must explode very quickly to be reasonably visible. This means that he fears that many retail investors are preparing for a huge loss in their enthusiasm to ride the meme stocks wave.
And he continues to encourage social media posts to stack them in a particular stock, even if the middleman provides more warnings and receives human nature, so it’s some traders. Admit that it may not be enough to quit.
“As long as I believe in consumer protection, I believe the fool and his money are separate,” Coffee said.