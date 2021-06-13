NTPC launches global call for tenders to set up pilot hydrogen projects

In a push for India’s green hydrogen efforts, state-owned NTPC Ltd has launched a Global Expression of Interest (EOI) for the establishment of two pilot projects; autonomous emergency power supply system with fuel cell and micro-grid system, with production of hydrogen using an electrolyser.

These projects will be implemented in the premises of the NTPC.

Mint previously reported that the state-owned company was planning to launch a tender for the installation of electrolysers in Delhi and Leh to power zero-emission vehicles with green hydrogen.

Through these projects, NTPC seeks to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel. NTPC will collaborate for the implementation and further commercialization of the projects, ”India’s largest utility said in a statement on Sunday.

Mint previously reported that governments are considering expanding the Production Incentive Program (PLI) to manufacture electrolyzers, which are used to produce green hydrogen.

Taking the initiative, NTPC is exploring the use of hydrogen-based fuel cell electrolyzer systems for back-up power needs. Currently, the requirement of backup and micro-grid applications are satisfied by diesel-based power generators. By viewing them as an early use case for hydrogen-based technologies, NTPC strives to create solutions that are a green alternative to diesel generators, ”the statement said.

Leveraging India’s landmass and green energy sources to export green hydrogen is one of the steps towards achieving energy sufficiency for the country, according to a draft proposal released by the energy ministry New and Renewable (MNRE), for the planned national hydrogen energy mission as reported by Mint earlier.

The draft proposal, which recommends green hydrogen exports to Japan, South Korea and Europe, also suggests the establishment of four integrated hydrogen hubs and the operation of long-term public transport buses. distance powered by hydrogen fuel cells on heritage roads, remote places and environmentally sensitive areas. These are part of the recommendations for the proposed assignment.

This is in line with NTPC initiatives to adopt hydrogen technologies. It has already launched a methanol manufacturing pilot integrating carbon captured from fumes from power plants and hydrogen from electrolysis. It is a potential solution to Aatmanirbhar Bharat “in the field of carbon capture and synthesis of green hydrocarbons,” the statement added.

India produces around 50 lakh tonnes of hydrogen per year and the country is expected to experience green hydrogen demand of 16,000 tonnes per year by 2024 and 1 million tonnes by 2030 Besides NTPC, private companies such as Greenko, Adani Group, Acme Solar and public companies such as Indian Oil Corp. Ltd are already considering this opportunity and have partnered with technology providers, while Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd is looking to launch a tender to build green hydrogen plants.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.