For enterprise SaaS in TASE, now is the time

The past few years have been, for the most part, phenomenal for enterprise software startups. High-growth SaaS startups will typically have a North Star that they follow on their way to market ubiquity: a successful IPO in a U.S. index, as we’ve seen from a growing list of publishers from Israeli software, most recently JFROG, SimilarWeb and others, generally made at very high income multiples. During business growth stages, typically seen when the business already has a recurring go-to-market model and is at or very close to product market fit (typically around 30 million and $ 70 million in annual recurring revenue), they will typically increase one or two big private rounds of growth investors, typically ranging from $ 50 million to $ 200 million. This provides businesses with the “juice” required to further develop the business so that they are large and stable enough before going public. In almost all cases, this has been the only path taken by high growth SaaS startups. However, our holding company Glassbox took a different route to go public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) this week, instead of increasing this growth cycle. You may be wondering why?

Ibex Investors Gal Gitter. Photo: Elisa Szklanny

Glassbox is a company close to our hearts at Ibex. We first invested in Glassbox in 2012, then led the company’s $ 5.5 million A round in 2015. Since then, we have supported Glassbox on its phenomenal journey to TASE, including more recently with $ 20 million more in the IPO itself. After a few years and a few rounds, thanks to the cutting-edge execution and technology of Glassbox, they have become the world’s leading provider of digital experience analysis for web and mobile applications, essentially becoming a platform. “Essential” for companies to optimize their customers. ‘online travel. As noted in Glassbox’s recent press release, the company already supports more than a trillion web and mobile customer journeys each year for the world’s best-known brands across many industries, including four of the top 10. world’s banks (by market capitalization), the largest hotel chain, and the largest healthcare and telecommunications providers in the United States. They eclipsed $ 35 million in annual recurring revenue in the first quarter of this year and have grown at a CAGR of 135% over the past 5 years.

So why has Glassbox chosen to open a “second” path for growing Israeli software companies, despite plenty of opportunities to raise private growth capital? There are three main reasons.

First of all, we believe that there is significant investor demand for high growth software companies at all levels of investors in the Israeli public market: from institutional investors to hedge funds to retail investors, many Israeli investors are looking to participate in the growth of a transformative enterprise software company, but are still looking to maintain their capital in a local stock index. Israeli public investors have also become much more savvy in recent years on how to recognize and evaluate a successful SaaS company: many of them invest in Israeli SaaS companies doing international business or in private rounds of SaaS companies. , through a Venture Arm. However, Israeli investors have had very few options to invest in high growth SaaS companies in their local market. We believe it is time to change that.

Second, we believe TASE can provide a great stepping stone and transition period for companies on their way to major US stock exchanges. Israeli companies that choose to trade on TASE may end up having a significant head start once they are listed on NASDAQ or NYSE in the future, as they will have gained critical experience and become accustomed to the procedures. operational and financial practices practiced by public enterprises, predating their list in the United States.

Third, and perhaps most important, we believe very strongly that there has been one big missing piece of the groundbreaking success of Israeli innovation and the growing dominance of SaaS: the Israeli public. For the most part, there have been two very small groups that have directly benefited from the huge success of Israeli SaaS companies: the founders / employees of respective successful startups and the partners of venture capital firms, foreign or domestic. . It is a very small group of people benefiting from a very big technological and economic trend of which Israel is at the forefront. We believe that it is time for the Israeli public to have the opportunity to become one of these benefactors, through allocations in pension funds or the possibility of investing directly in companies that are listed on the TASE. it is time this option existed for those who believe it is the right fit for their wallet. Times are changing and we believe this may be one of the critical changes that will truly help transform Israel from a “start-up nation” to a “scale-up nation”.

Gal Gitter is a Partner and Managing Director of Ibex Investors, a US-based investment firm

This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and it is not advisable to rely on it. Please consult the Warning

.