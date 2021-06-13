GreenMark Biomedical’s nanoparticle technology could be a game-changer for dental caries detection

GreenMark Biomedical Inc., based in East Lansing, is an entrepreneurial example of how ‘it takes a village’.

The company, which gained approval from the Food and Drug Administration in March for dentists to use its nanoparticle starch mouthwash to detect tooth decay much earlier than before, has lifted or won over $ 6 million in funding through large grants and a wide variety of angel and institutional investors statewide, including three seed funds funded by Michigan Economic Development Corp.

GreenMark has received over $ 3 million in non-dilutive funding from various grants and grants, including two Phase I grants and two Phase 2 grants totaling $ 2.84 million from the National Institutes of Health. In 2018, GreenMark won the second prize of $ 100,000 at the annual Accelerate Michigan Innovation competition in Detroit.

The company raised the first half of its funding round in 2018, with the Blue Water Angels of Midland investing $ 280,000, Western Michigan University-affiliated Kalamazoo Biosciences Research and Commercialization Center investing $ 200,000 and Invest Detroit. Ventures investing $ 50,000. . He raised the remainder of that $ 1.2 million funding round the following year, including $ 500,000 from the Michigan Invests in New Technology Start-ups program at the University of Michigan, $ 100,000 from Invest Michigan. and $ 45,000 from Red Cedar Ventures, a Michigan-affiliated fund. University foundation.

A $ 1.74 million fundraising round that was raised last year included an additional $ 500,000 from the UM MINTS fund, $ 300,000 from Red Cedar Ventures and $ 100,000 from a new fund affiliated with the MSU Foundation. , Michigan Rise Pre-Seed Fund III; An additional $ 213,000 from the Blue Water Angels; another $ 200,000 from the DCFC; and $ 250,000 from Ann Arbor Spark.

Steven Bloembergen, founder, CEO of the company, plans to raise an additional $ 3-3.5 million in the third quarter of this year, when he plans to strengthen a sales team and start generating revenue. . The company currently employs eight.

“We have two global dental companies eager to invest. I can’t name names, but both are very excited,” he said. “Everything went so well, it’s ridiculous.”

How to explain such widespread support for a startup? On the one hand, detecting tooth decay earlier is a huge global market opportunity. But, more important from the perspective of those who write checks, they are investing in the same starch nanoparticles and the same entrepreneur previously at the heart of a $ 100.4 million initial public offering at the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2011.

Bloembergen started trying to find a market for starch nanoparticles in 1996, when he founded a small startup called Lions Adhesives. at the Michigan Biotechnology Institute in Lansing, a nonprofit biotechnology accelerator. Bloembergen, who obtained his doctorate. in Polymer Science and Engineering at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, believed that starch particles could be used to improve paper production in paper mills.

In 2010, after receiving a $ 5.7 million grant from Sustainable Technology Development Canada, the company, then renamed EcoSynthetix Inc., relocated its headquarters to Burlington, Ontario, and the following year was established. went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange as part of Canada’s largest IPO that year. At that time, the company was manufacturing more than 200 million pounds of nano-starches at production facilities in the United States and Canada.

Today, GreenMark buys the same starch nanoparticles from EcoSynthetix – Bloembergen left the company in 2016 – and adds luminescent tags to them to make them shine where teeth decay. Bloembergen filed the first patent for dental use of nanoparticles in 2011, but EcoSynthetix had no interest in commercializing it.

“It was out of court. EcoSynthetix basically gave me the patent,” Bloembergen said.

Bloembergen, who holds more than 25 biomaterials patents, was traveling to Ontario from his home in Michigan. He founded GreenMark in 2016. He has an office at the MSU Technology Innovation Center in East Lansing.

The FDA-approved starch product is marketed as LumiCare Caries Detection Rinse, where “caries” is the technical term for tooth decay. After rinsing, areas of early decay light up, giving dentists a clear view of the extent of decay when they use blue light seen through an orange filter.

Bloembergen has developed a second product, called CrystalCare, which uses nanoscale starch particles infused with calcium and phosphate to restore or remineralize enamel on teeth that are beginning to suffer from tooth decay. He says they will file documents with the FDA in the fall and that after conducting clinical trials he hopes to get approval to start selling it in 2022.

UM’s MINTS funding for the enterprise grew out of the work of researchers on the technology at GreenMark, as well as other connections the firm had with students and faculty at UM. And while GreenMark is officially headquartered in East Lansing, it has maintained lab space in the UM Risk Accelerator on the North Campus since 2018. UM holds licenses to the research being done there to advance research. GreenMark technology, including how to attach luminescent beacons and how to infuse calcium and phosphate into starch particles.

Many staff members are also logged into Unified Messaging. Nathan Jones was a cooperative student at the University of Waterloo who worked at EcoSynthetix in 2009 and was part of the team whose work culminated in the 2011 patent the company granted to Bloembergen. He earned an engineering degree in nanotechnology at Waterloo, followed by a master’s and doctorate in macromolecular science and engineering at the University of Michigan.

Jones and his thesis supervisor, Professor Joerg Lahann, worked closely with Professor Brian Clarkson of the UM School of Dentistry on the research behind UM’s licensing. Lahann joined GreenMark as VP of Technology in 2018.

Adam Laird, who is now Director of Business Development at GreenMark, graduated from UM Law School in 2018. He was a summer partner on the venture capital team of Invest Detroit Venture, where he led the due diligence process on GreenMark. He joined GreenMark in January 2019.

Jae Young Han, the company’s head of clinical engagement and client relations, is the only history student at UM to simultaneously graduate from dental school and an MBA from Ross School of Business. He joined GreenMark in 2020 and continues to practice clinical dentistry.

Patti Glaza is executive vice president and fund manager of Invest Detroit Ventures and an enthusiastic investor in GreenMark’s fundraising rounds. “The life sciences space can be very difficult. What’s interesting about GreenMark is Steve’s ability to sell his vision and gain FDA approval without a huge capital raise. mentionned.

“First of all, Steven is a great leader,” said Jeff Wesley, executive director of Red Cedar Ventures. Not so coincidentally, Wesley worked in the dental industry for 15 years, as president of Williamston-based Accu Bite Dental Supply Inc., which he sold to Patterson Companies Inc. in 2005. “Love it. the product. It’s such a disruptive technology. “

Domenick Zero has been Director of the Oral Health Research Institute at Indiana School of Dentistry since 1999 and is a paid consultant for GreenMark. His specialty is cariology, the study of the causes and treatment of dental caries. “If you want to prevent the early stages of the disease, you have to catch it early,” he said. “This is the holy grail of dentistry.”

He said dentists traditionally treat tooth decay “by drilling, filling and billing.” There might be some institutional resistance to a dental product that eliminates much of the drilling and filling, and therefore the billing. “Everyone is human and motivated by personal interests,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said the industry realizes they need better tools, and the recent FDA approval for GreenMark’s mouthwash is a big validation.

Zero said insurance companies and third-party payers, like the federal government, must pay for dental services the same way doctors are paid. “Doctors are paid a lot more for diagnostic services than dentists. It’s about how dentists are paid. We need to reduce perverse incentives,” he said, referring to the expensive drilling model. – filling and invoicing.