Infrastructure: Pelosi says Senate bipartisan package could be hard to sell in caucus unless “more are to come”





“I think it’s based on an infrastructure that dates back to the last century. We have to think more forward-looking. We have to rebuild better. So if this is something we can agree on, I don’t know how we can. possibly sell it… to our caucus unless we know there’s more to come, ”she told CNN’s Dana Bash on“ State of the Union ”.

The $ 1.2 trillion deal announced Thursday by a bipartisan group of 10 senators marked the most significant development to date in negotiations over a key priority for the Biden administration.

But if the proposal gets to the House, it could face some opposition from Progressive Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who later declared the “State of the Union” to ‘she might not vote for it because she thinks it is not adequately addressing climate change.

Speaking to Bash on Sunday, Pelosi also expressed concern about the possibility of an included gasoline tax to pay for the proposal.

President Joe Biden “is a major factor in this regard, and he has stated that he will not support any taxes on people earning less than $ 400,000 a year and that includes increasing the tax on gasoline, this which I think could be part of their arrangement, ”she said. When asked if she would support the bipartisan Senate package if it meant Democrats could pass a larger, more radical bill later, she said: “We’ll just see.” “As Congress shows its will, we’ll just see what the possibilities are. It’s a step,” she added. Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who was one of the negotiators of the bipartisan agreement, told CBS on Sunday that there would be no increase in the gasoline tax as part of the payment of the plan and reiterated that the proposal focuses on the “definition of traditional infrastructure” and would not include childcare and elderly care. Asked by Bash later on CNN’s “State of the Union” if she would vote for the package if it came to the House, Ocasio-Cortez replied, “I think from what we’ve seen so far and in particular the lack of climate action, so, I think adding to the severe reduction in our scope and scale in what we’re looking to do … I doubt, frankly, in the current state of this proposal . “ “I think one of the things that is really important to communicate is that it’s not just about $ 1.7 trillion, it’s about an overall investment spread over eight. at ten, which is a very, very small amount of money. ” she added. “It will not create the millions of union jobs we need in this country, especially to recover from the pandemic, and it will not bring us closer to our climate goals, which are of critical importance at this time. . ” Pelosi told Bash she believed there were Republicans who wanted to work in good faith on infrastructure and that the American people wanted to see lawmakers “get along in a bipartisan fashion.” But she accused Republicans of not wanting to work with Democrats on other issues, pointing to partisan division over the Democrats’ radical election bill, HR 1. The legislation faces a difficult path to follow in a Senate. also divided, all the more difficult for Democrats by the opposition of a few of the senators of their party. Pelosi said she spoke with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who is against the bill and is optimistic about his ability to agree to the legislation. “I’m not giving up Joe Manchin. When he was Governor and Secretary of State of West Virginia, he launched many ideas contained in HR1, S1, the ‘For the People Act’,” he said. she said, adding, “I know he has some concerns about the legislation that we may be able to agree on.”

