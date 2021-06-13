ICTSI’s wave of expansion attracts investors





Through Lourdes O. Pilar, Searcher INVESTORS refueled International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) last week as it continues to expand operations locally and internationally. Data from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) showed that a total of 8.57 million shares worth 1.28 billion pesos were traded from June 7 to 11, making it the third most actively traded share last week. The share price of the port operator led by Enrique K. Razon, Jr. ended at P151.00 each on Friday, up 2% from a week ago. The stock has increased by almost a fifth since the start of the year. Jonathan J. Latuja, senior equity research analyst at the National Bank of the Philippines, noted that the addition of rail logistics to its operations by Brazilian subsidiary ICTSI Rio Brasil has helped the port operator become one of the most active stocks last week. We believe that the new service that will be introduced in the port branch can further improve volumes and efficiency, said Mr. Latuja. The new Brazilian unit company, IRB Logistica, will take over terminal operations from Multitex Logistica from July 1, ICTSI announced last week. It will provide cargo handling, transportation and storage services to growth centers in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and So Paulo. Despite the pandemic, the company continues to expand its business by purchasing an additional stake in Africa as part of its subsidiary ICTSI Africa and buying 100% of Manila Harbor Center Port Services, Inc., the Mercantile Securities analyst said. Corp. Jeff Radley C. See in a Viber Message. Earlier this month, ICTSI entered into a P 2.45 billion share purchase agreement with its related party, Prime Strategic Holdings, Inc., to purchase 100% of the shares of Manila Harbor Center Port Services, Inc. (MHCPSI). MHCPSI is a 10 hectare international general cargo and bulk port facility located in the Port of Manila. The transfer of the facilities to ICTSI will take place by mid-2021, once all required conditions precedent and regulatory approvals have been obtained. The transaction is expected to generate synergies and returns that generate value for ICTSI shareholders. At the same time, ICTSI announced last May that its unit, ICTSI Africa BV, had completed the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in International Container Terminal Services, Inc. RD Congo (IDRC). This increased IDRC’s ICTSI Africa ownership to 62%, from 52%. Mr. Latuja expects 12% year-on-year growth in ICTSI revenues this year. ICTSI’s gross revenue from port operations increased 15.9% to $ 435.59 million in the first three months of the year. Its attributable net income during the same period also jumped 51.1% to $ 90.07 million from $ 59.60 million last year. It processed 2.71 million twenty foot equivalents (TEUs) in the first quarter, 8% more than the 2.51 million TEUs processed in the same period a year earlier. For this week, Mr. Latuja expects short-term selling pressure to limit the stock’s potential rise. ICTSI broke its all-time high at 148.90 P last week, Mr See said. The resistance levels the stock could reach next will be P172.60, P185.00 and P202.70, but be careful as the stock is trading at overbought levels, he added. He set the support levels for stocks at P145.00 to P147.00.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos