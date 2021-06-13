Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Four of the new cases are in the central health zone. Two are close contacts of a previously reported case, one is travel related and another is under investigation.

Two cases are in the eastern zone. Both are linked to previously reported cases.

There are two cases in the western health zone, both related to displacement.

Ten people are hospitalized with the virus, including six in intensive care.

Community spread remains limited in the central area, according to a press release. Health zones in the east, north and west continue to be monitored for signs of community spread.

The province now has 140 active cases.

Nova Scotia Health Laboratories performed 5,041 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

In the statement, Dr Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said he was happy to see new single-digit cases thanks to everyone’s hard work.

“The way out of this third wave is to get vaccinated with both doses but also to get tested regularly,” Strang said.

Case at Bedford School

Province is reporting COVID-19 case linked to Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford.

According to a press release, the school will be closed until Wednesday to allow for cleaning and contact tracing. The school will inform families about home learning.

The statement said all those in close contact will be notified, tested and will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Public health recommends that all other students and school staff who are not identified as close contacts get tested. They are not required to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.

Central zone test

Nova Scotia Health said in a press release on Sunday that community testing would be available at locations in the central area.

The mobile public health unit will be available for walk-in testing at two locations on Monday.

Tantallon Public Library at 3646 Hammonds Plains Rd., Upper Tantallon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

at 3646 Hammonds Plains Rd., Upper Tantallon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. HalifaxNorth Memorial Library at 2285 Gottingen St., Halifax from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Atlantic Canada Case Numbers