Market will be inspired by data, vaccine deployment





INVESTORS will monitor the government’s decision on quarantine measures, the progress of the vaccination program and the release of other economic reports this week, analysts said. The 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) index rose 32.08 points or 0.46% to close at 6,907.79 on Friday, while the broader all-stock index rose gained 20.29 points or 0.48% to finish at 4,174.65. Week after week, the index gained 111.45 points from its result of 6,796.34 on June 4. The market reached the level of 6,900 [last] week, as investors felt positive about economic reports released this week in the country … despite the negative unemployment rate report, Darren Blaine T. Pangan, trader at Timson Securities, Inc. said in a Viber message on Friday . Progress on the country’s immunization program may also have positively contributed to market sentiment, Pangan added. The country’s unemployment rate was 8.7% in April, higher than the 7.1% recorded the month before, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported last week. Meanwhile, preliminary results from the agencies’ integrated monthly survey of selected industries showed factory output jumped in April to 162.1 percent year-on-year. On the other hand, the government started last week to vaccinate those in category A4 or the first economic lines, covering some 35 million people. It also received its largest single-day vaccine delivery of around 3.2 million 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines from Chinese company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Pfizer, Inc. and BioNTech SA. More than 11 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive this month. Meanwhile, the chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Michael L. Ricafort noted the increase in net foreign purchases in the stock market over the past two weeks. For this week, Ricafort said progress in the country’s immunization program will continue to help move markets. But new COVID-19 cases have yet to ease / improve pending the expected increase in COVID-19 vaccine arrivals and deployments in part due to intensified adherence to strict health protocols / other strict measures, Mr. Ricafort said in an email on Friday. Central bank data on the country’s remittances and balance of payments that will be released this week will also be drivers for the PSEi, he added. Catalysts likely to affect the market include the government’s decision on quarantine measures to be implemented after June 15, as well as other economic reports such as the country’s dollar reserves for the month of May, said Timson Securities, M. Pangan. Resistance to watch can be placed at 7,080, while the 6,760-6,800 level can be seen as an area of ​​immediate support, he added. KCG Valmonte

