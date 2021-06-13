Cheap flights from Bristol Airport for July 2021 ahead of next travel review





Travel rules are due to be reviewed later this month and many people are hoping more countries will be added to the green list. With summer fast approaching, many of us dream that a vacation abroad will finally be there. It is hoped that some popular UK holiday destinations that you can access from Bristol Airport that are currently on the Amber List may be moved to the Green List and you can read more about that here. The most recent review – which saw Portugal be moved to the orange list – took place on June 3 and the Government has not yet set an official date for the next one. However, he has already said it will be every three weeks, so it seems likely the next one will be around June 24. So, ahead of the next travel review, here are the cheapest places you can fly to from Bristol Airport in July 2021: Disclaimer: Prices are an average of aggregate prices from different airlines and vary depending on time of travel. Cheaper fares may be available during airline sales. Prices and locations correct at time of posting. Hungary: Budapest, from 9 Portugal: Faro, from 9 Porto, from the 22 Lisbon, from 29 Spain: Palma, from 9 Girona, from 13 Valence, from 13 Alicante, from 16 Ibiza, from 18 Ireland: Dublin, from 11 Hit, from 12 Italy: Venice, from 11 Milan, from 12 Rome, from the 21 Austria: Vienna, from 12 Germany: Cologne, from 12 Poland: Gdask, from 12 Krakow, from 12 Pozna, from 12 France: Limoges, from 14 Bergerac, from 15 Greece: Crete, from 17 Corfu, from 21 Athens, from 32 Are you going on vacation this year? Have you already booked somewhere? Let us know in the comments below.







