Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) fell out of favor with hedge funds

Hedge funds and other institutional investors just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios at the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F records we can determine which stocks they are collectively bullish on. One of their choices is Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment surrounding it in the current quarter.

Is Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) a purchase, a sale or a conservation? Smart money was becoming less promising. The number of bull hedge fund positions has been reduced by 1 recently. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) was in the portfolios of 3 hedge funds at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The historical high for this statistic is 8. Our calculations have also shown that AMTI is not among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 ranking). There were 4 hedge funds in our database with AMTI positions at the end of the fourth quarter.

In the 21st century investor toolkit, there are tons of gauges that stock investors can use to rate publicly traded companies. Some of the best indicators are hedge fund movements and insider trading. We’ve shown that historically those who follow the best picks of elite hedge fund managers can beat their index-driven peers by a healthy margin (see details here). Additionally, our monthly newsletter’s long stock picks portfolio has returned 206.8% since March 2017 (through May 2021) and has beaten the S&P 500 Index by over 115 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website .

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next big investing idea. For example, an activist hedge fund wants to buy this biotech share at $ 26 for $ 50. We therefore recommended a long position to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best stocks of batteries to choose the next Tesla which will offer a 10x return. Even though we only recommend positions in a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check as many stocks as possible. We read letters from hedge fund investors and listen to market arguments at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter at our home page. Now we’ll take a look at the latest hedge fund action on Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI).

Do hedge funds think AMTI is a good stock to buy now?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -25% from the previous quarter. The graph below shows the number of hedge funds with a bullish position in AMTI over the past 23 quarters. So let’s take a look at which hedge funds were among the top stock holders and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Capital EcoR1 held the most valuable stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI), which was worth $ 10.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter. In second place was Two Sigma Advisors which raised $ 0.5 million in stocks. Laurion Capital Management was also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders in the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position, EcoR1 Capital assigned the greatest weight to Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI), approximately 0.47% of its 13F portfolio. Two Sigma advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.0013% of its 13F stock portfolio at AMTI.

Given that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) has seen a decline in smart money interest, it is easy to see that there is a sect of speculators who have chosen to reduce their positions entirely to the last. trimester. It should be mentioned that Arsani William Capital of logos dropped the biggest investment of all hedges, followed by Insider Monkey, comprising nearly $ 1.3 million in stocks. Israel Englander Fund, Millennium management, also abandoned its shares, valued at around $ 0.4 million. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was reduced by 1 fund in the last quarter.

Let’s also look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) but of similar value. We’ll take a look at Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:WROTE), The Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX), Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX), TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD), Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) and LendingClub Corp (NYSE:CL). The market capitalizations of this group of shares are closest to the market capitalization of AMTI.

[table] Ticker, number of HF with positions, total value of HF positions (x1000), change of HF position IRT, 7.70116, -4 GBX, 16.27973,1 SYX, 12.36401, -2 TTMI, 21.171414, 1 ROUTE, 10.35224,1 EWTX, 16.1051885,16 LC, 19.264872,1 Medium, 14.4.236841,2 [/table]

See the table here if you have formatting problems.

As you can see, these stocks had an average of 14.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $ 237 million. That figure was $ 11 million in the case of AMTI. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) is the most popular action in this table. On the other hand, Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:WROTE) is the least popular with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) is even less popular than IRT. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for AMTI is 15.3. Stocks with a higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards AMTI. Our calculations showed that the 10 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 17.2% in 2021 through June 11, but managed to beat the market again by 3.3 percentage points. Unfortunately, AMTI was not as popular as these 5 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); AMTI investors were disappointed as the stock has returned 3.2% since the end of the first quarter (through 6/11) and has underperformed the market. If you want to invest in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds, as most of these stocks have already outperformed the market since 2019.

Disclosure: none. This article originally appeared on Monkey initiate.

