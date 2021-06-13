President Biden’s most secret tax is hiding in plain sight: inflation

In the first six months of Biden’s presidency, rising inflation pressed businesses and families still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. This could cause problems for Democrats.

As Americans return to normal living and spending habits, Republicans are sounding the alarm bells about rising prices and blaming what they see as President Biden’s spendthrift stimulus package.

Prices rose 0.6% month over month, faster than the 0.4% jump expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blame the US bailout, Biden’s $ 2 trillion COVID recovery plan, for “both the people who don’t want to work and the raging inflation.”

And Republicans have already put in place a strategy to get the inflation message across to voters for the 2022 midterm. Axes reported that Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who heads the Republican study committee, wrote a note on inflation to his GOP colleagues: “Of course they’re trying to run the media and d ‘explain that this has nothing to do with their big spending policies. Which we know is just plain wrong. “

“This is why we need to tie inflation to Biden’s economic agenda and explain to voters how inflation is Democrats’ hidden tax on the middle class,” Banks continued.

Consumer prices in the United States rose 5% in May, the largest increase since August 2008, before the financial crisis hit, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. The staggering increase in the Consumer Price Index comes as demand from the recovering economy outstrips supply chain output as food manufacturers and manufacturers scramble to catch up with production time lost during the pandemic.

Motorists have certainly noticed it too, with the price of crude leaping 46% over the year. The national average for gasoline is over $ 3.00 per gallon, according to to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

“Although gasoline prices hit historic lows around this time last year, the average price of a gallon of gasoline is currently $ 3.10. This is the highest since 2014, the last time Joe Biden was in the White House, ”Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy recently wrote in a blog post. Some experts blame seasonal trends and growing demand in part as the world begins to travel again, though others point to new oil and gas regulations.

Meanwhile, the average price of fresh chicken in grocery stores nationwide between September 2020 and May 2021 rose 5.3% to $ 2.77, from $ 2.63 in September, according to NielsenIQ data obtained by FOX Business.

The average cost of fresh beef climbed to $ 6.48, a price increase of 11.1% from September, when it was $ 5.83. Sliced ​​bread also saw a price increase for the same period, up 4.4% to $ 2.62.

As mask-wearing mandates have eased across the country, consumers can expect to pay more for some cosmetics. Lip cosmetics in particular saw an increase of 7.3% with an average cost of $ 5.97 in May, down from $ 5.56 in September. Eye makeup rose to $ 7.03 from $ 6.67 in September, an increase of 5.4%.

The White House has maintained that inflation is transient and will correct itself. But Clinton-era Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is worried. In a Washington Post editorial titled “The Inflation Risk Is Real,” Summers warned progressives last month that spikes in inflation “disproportionately hurt the poor,” and pointed to the story where inflation concerns have led. to GOP victories in 1968 and 1980.

“Higher minimum wages, stronger unions, increased employee benefits and stronger regulation are all desirable, but they also raise costs and prices for businesses,” Summers also wrote.