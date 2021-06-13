Business
President Biden’s most secret tax is hiding in plain sight: inflation
In the first six months of Biden’s presidency, rising inflation pressed businesses and families still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. This could cause problems for Democrats.
As Americans return to normal living and spending habits, Republicans are sounding the alarm bells about rising prices and blaming what they see as President Biden’s spendthrift stimulus package.
Prices rose 0.6% month over month, faster than the 0.4% jump expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blame the US bailout, Biden’s $ 2 trillion COVID recovery plan, for “both the people who don’t want to work and the raging inflation.”
And Republicans have already put in place a strategy to get the inflation message across to voters for the 2022 midterm. Axes reported that Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who heads the Republican study committee, wrote a note on inflation to his GOP colleagues: “Of course they’re trying to run the media and d ‘explain that this has nothing to do with their big spending policies. Which we know is just plain wrong. “
“This is why we need to tie inflation to Biden’s economic agenda and explain to voters how inflation is Democrats’ hidden tax on the middle class,” Banks continued.
Consumer prices in the United States rose 5% in May, the largest increase since August 2008, before the financial crisis hit, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. The staggering increase in the Consumer Price Index comes as demand from the recovering economy outstrips supply chain output as food manufacturers and manufacturers scramble to catch up with production time lost during the pandemic.
Motorists have certainly noticed it too, with the price of crude leaping 46% over the year. The national average for gasoline is over $ 3.00 per gallon, according to to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
“Although gasoline prices hit historic lows around this time last year, the average price of a gallon of gasoline is currently $ 3.10. This is the highest since 2014, the last time Joe Biden was in the White House, ”Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy recently wrote in a blog post. Some experts blame seasonal trends and growing demand in part as the world begins to travel again, though others point to new oil and gas regulations.
Meanwhile, the average price of fresh chicken in grocery stores nationwide between September 2020 and May 2021 rose 5.3% to $ 2.77, from $ 2.63 in September, according to NielsenIQ data obtained by FOX Business.
CONSUMER PRICES UP 5% PER YEAR, HIGHER SINCE AUGUST 2008
The average cost of fresh beef climbed to $ 6.48, a price increase of 11.1% from September, when it was $ 5.83. Sliced bread also saw a price increase for the same period, up 4.4% to $ 2.62.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS
As mask-wearing mandates have eased across the country, consumers can expect to pay more for some cosmetics. Lip cosmetics in particular saw an increase of 7.3% with an average cost of $ 5.97 in May, down from $ 5.56 in September. Eye makeup rose to $ 7.03 from $ 6.67 in September, an increase of 5.4%.
The White House has maintained that inflation is transient and will correct itself. But Clinton-era Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is worried. In a Washington Post editorial titled “The Inflation Risk Is Real,” Summers warned progressives last month that spikes in inflation “disproportionately hurt the poor,” and pointed to the story where inflation concerns have led. to GOP victories in 1968 and 1980.
“Higher minimum wages, stronger unions, increased employee benefits and stronger regulation are all desirable, but they also raise costs and prices for businesses,” Summers also wrote.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]