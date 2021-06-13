AAA shares remain suspended | Manila weather





Asia Amalgamated Holdings Corp. (AAA) has 799,999,981 common shares outstanding which, by adding 19 common shares to cash, equivalent to 800 million common shares issued. Its outstanding common shares are all listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), where it has a free float of 10.12%. Five of the directors of the company are direct shareholders: Jimmy N. Gow, 380,476,160 common shares; Cherie G. Lim and Carolyn G. Yap, 4,000 common shares each; and Cecile V. Gow and Lilia C. Co, 10 common shares each, according to the company’s Public Ownership Report (POR) as of May 31, 2021. In the POR, AAA did not list any major / significant shareholders, but declared Uniwide Sales Inc., an affiliate, as the direct owner of 338,536,088 common shares or 42.31%. It credits the public as holders of 80,979,712 AAA ordinary shares or 10.12 percent. Its shares were last traded at P1.63 on May 15, 2015. * * * Metro Global Holdings Corp. (MGH) has 2 billion ordinary shares outstanding, of which 299.85 million ordinary shares are listed on the stock exchange. It lists nine directors as direct holders of 1,750,519 ordinary shares or 0.07%. These are Noel Carino, 1,506,500 ordinary shares or 0.07%; Robert John L. Sobrepena, 241,000 common shares or 0.01%; Rafael Perez de Tagle Jr., Ferdinand T. Santos and Franscisco C. Gonzales, 1,000 each; Rafael Alunan 3rd, 16 ordinary shares; and Alice O. Bondoc, Jaime M. Cacho and Roberto S. Roco, one common share each. Metro Global has a major / significant shareholder in Fil-Estate Management Inc. as a direct holder of 1,759,750,195 common shares of MGH or 87.99%. The company grants 238,484,286 ordinary shares to the public, or 11.92 percent. As of March 31, 2021, MGH had a deficit totaling 2,578,396,147 P. * * * Rockwell Land Corp. (ROCK) has 6,616,762,198 common shares outstanding. Its 11 directors directly hold 24,536,241 ordinary shares and indirectly hold five ordinary shares for a total of 24,536,246 ordinary shares. These include Manuel M. Lopez, chairman, 2,959,172 ordinary shares; Oscar M. Lopez, chairman emeritus, 174,897 common shares; Federico R. Lopez, vice-chairman, indirectly held one common share; Miguel Ernesto L. Lopez, 243,693 ordinary shares; Francis Giles B. Puno, 5,666 common shares; and Oscar J. Hilado, Jose Valentin A. Pantangco and Benjamin R. Lopez, one common share each. In addition, Manuel, Oscar, Nestor and Miguel Ernesto each indirectly hold a nominal share. First Philippine Holdings Corp. is the main / significant shareholder of ROCK with 5,296,015,375 ordinary shares or 86.58%. Rockwell grants public ownership of 796,022,848 common shares or 13.01%. * * * Oscar M. Lopez, Chairman Emeritus of First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH), sold 20,000 ordinary shares to P500 each on June 2, 2021. As strategic director and one of the 13 directors of FPH, he was a direct shareholder with 17 FPH ordinary shares and also indirectly owned 1,636,214 shares ordinary shares for a total of 1,636,231 ordinary shares or 0.32 per cent. First Holdings lists Lopez Holdings Corp. as a direct shareholder holding 257,532,061 FPH ordinary shares or 51.04% of the 504,545,994 ordinary shares in circulation. Its subsidiary, First Philippine Lending Corp. (now FPH Capital Resources Inc), directly owns two common shares of FPH, according to a POR. The public was credited with ownership of 219,968,586 common shares or 43.60 percent. * * * Cesar A. Buenaventura is a member of the board of directors of Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SCC), composed of 11 people. In four trading days, he bought 886,408 ordinary shares of SCC at various prices: 120,000 ordinary shares at 12.60 P per share, 275,988 ordinary shares at P12.66 per share, 456,480 ordinary shares at P12.68 per share and 27,940 ordinary shares at P12.70 per share. Its acquisition increased its direct ownership to 142,120 common shares of SCC against 82,120 common shares. As a director, Buenaventura directly owned 72,120 ordinary shares of SCC or 0.00169% of the 4,250,547,620 ordinary shares outstanding. Meanwhile, Semirara’s General Information Sheet (SIG) filed in 2021 shows that the company paid P 23,453,846 as “total annual directors’ compensation in the previous financial year”. Does the public own 43.60% of the outstanding amount of Furst Holdings? I was just asking. [email protected]

