High-speed trader Virtu strikes back at critics in memestock frenzy





Virtu Financial High Speed ​​Trader Co., Ltd.

The stock market opposes critics in Washington who say it is fraudulent against small investors.

Virtu’s business of fulfilling individual investor orders has come under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators following a spike in stocks of memes such as AMC Entertainment Holdings. Co., Ltd.

And GameStop Co., Ltd.

Last week, the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, said he asked SEC staff to consider changing the rules governing how investors process orders. This exam includes a technique called payment for order flow. In this method, the intermediary sends many orders from the client to the trading company in exchange for cash payments. After Gensler’s remarks, Birchu’s shares plummeted. Newsletter Sign-Up WSJ Investment Challenge A five-part course by WSJ Columnists that walks you through the basics of investing and delivers it to your inbox. Order flow payments have been around for decades and have been under scrutiny for some time. However, after the intense volatility of GameStop stocks in January, it gained new attention. At a parliamentary hearing in February, Congressman Sean Casten (Democrat, Illinois) called Robinhood Markets’ practice of sending orders to high-speed vendors “a conduit to feed sharks fish.” Companies such as Robinhood and Virtu have said order flow payments are poorly understood. They say small investors will benefit from this practice because they are more expensive than public exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange... In summary, industry data shows it saves investors billions of dollars per year. By paying for the order flow, the brokerage firm can also offer a commission-free transaction. It is not clear whether a brokerage firm like Robin Hood will be able to trade stocks and options without charging investors if the practice is banned. Virtu CEO Douglas Cifu is one of the strongest advocates of order flow payments. In March, Andrew Ross Sorkin, host of CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, was angry with comments about how high-speed traders benefited from investor orders, and Cifu gave Sorkin a phone number. I tweeted and said: To find out how the market works. Soon after, the CEO attended the show and discussed the payment of the order flow with Mr. Sorkin. Following GameStop’s trading frenzy, the SEC is expected to review order flow payments, a ten-year-old practice that is at the heart of how toll-free trading works. I go. The WSJ explains what it is and why critics say it’s bad for investors. Illustration: Jacob Reynolds / WSJ In an interview, Cifu warned that banning the practices and requiring individual investors to send orders to exchanges would hurt small investors. “Personal investors will have a much worse experience,” he told The Wall Street Journal. Companies like Virtu, known as trade wholesalers, make money from investors by processing orders throughout the day and collecting small differences between the buying and selling prices of each. action. SEC rules do not allow you to trade for less than the best available price on the exchange. This is the Best Deal or Deal nationwide, or a benchmark known as NBBO. Individuals tend to trade small, so wholesalers can trade with them knowing that they are unlikely to increase or decrease the price of their shares. It is a way for institutional investors to move stocks through bulk trades. This allows wholesalers to make more consistent profits when dealing with orders from smaller investors than when trading on an exchange. This is the benefit of being prepared to pay the broker in the form of order flow payment. Small investors, on the other hand, can benefit from this arrangement by raising the price higher than the NBBO, often for a single penny per share. The resulting savings for investors are called “price improvements”. In a report released Thursday, Virtu said the standard analysis underestimates the extent to which small investors benefit from order processing by wholesalers. Virtu said it saved investors more than $ 3 billion in 2020 by using a wider range of price improvements than commonly used. By comparison, Virtu allowed a price improvement of around $ 950 million, according to data disclosed by wholesalers under SEC reporting rules. Last year. Share your thoughts Is the stock market deceiving small investors? Why or why not? Join the conversation below. The difference was mainly due to the way Virtu calculated the savings when investors traded in sizes larger than those publicly displayed on the stock exchange. For example, suppose you have 200 Apple stocks. Co., Ltd. Available on the stock exchange at the highest bid price in the country, investors buy 500 shares of Virtu at a slightly lower price. In this scenario, Virtu’s methodology counts the savings based on the cost of purchasing the 500 stocks using stock quotes. It’s not just the best deal in the country, but the price at which only 200 stocks are listed. The price at which the remaining 300 shares will be paid. Critics called him selfish and were not convinced by Virtu’s analysis. Tyler Gellasch, executive director of the Healthy Markets Association, an industry group of institutional investors, said order flow payments are fundamentally flawed because they create conflicts of interest for brokers. “There is a simple question every investor should ask themselves: are their brokers trying to get them the best price or are they trying to maximize their own profits? Mr. Gerash said. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently called for a review of order flow payments. Photo:

The Wall Street Journal According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Virtu is the second-largest wholesaler by volume in the US stock market, processing 25-30% of individual investor order flows and paying over $ 300 million in order flows last year. . I did. Other prominent wholesalers include Citadel Securities, which has the largest market share, and Susquehanna International Group LLP. Virtu has not disclosed the profits he makes from dealing with small investors, but enthusiasm for memes stocks helped his stocks grow 15% year-on-year. Cifu acknowledged that paying for order flows would create conflicts of interest for brokerage firms, but said the conflict was already controlled by SEC rules. Regulators require brokerage firms to publicly disclose order flow payment practices. FCMs also have an obligation to seek best execution for their clients and may be fined if they fail to comply with this obligation when routing orders. Cifu predicted that the SEC review would ultimately confirm that the stock market would work well for small investors. “We, Citadel and Susquehanna, are very confident in the value we have brought to the ecosystem working with these retail brokers,” he said. This is a great trading system. It is the envy of the world. “ Order Flow Payment Details Recent WSJ Business Practices Articles Selected by Editor Write to Alexandre Osipovich ([email protected])

