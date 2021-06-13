Meet the bots in Amazon fulfillment centers

Last year, we spent $ 386 billion on Amazon products – that’s half of all our spending online. And the more Amazon grows, the more unwelcome attention it pays to its working conditions, especially from employees like Jennifer Bates, who testified before a Senate committee:

“My workday feels like a nine-hour strenuous workout, every day, and they follow our every move,” she said.

Now, Amazon points out that its warehouse workers earn more than double the national minimum wage and have full medical coverage and a 401 (k) plan that goes with the company.

But this title must have really hurt: According to the government, Amazon workers were seriously injured about twice as often last year as workers at other warehouses.

“Safety is our top priority with our employees,” said Kevin Keck, Chief Technology Officer at Amazon. “In 2020, we therefore invested more than $ 1 billion in safety, programs and processes related to movement and ergonomics. This year, we are making an additional investment of $ 300 million. “

Keck’s team invited “Sunday Morning” correspondent David Pogue to spend a day at the company’s secret technology facilities near Seattle. Clearly, Amazon wants to demonstrate that it is working on the security issue.

“I understand that few television crews have been through here?” Pogue asked.

“Yeah, none,” Keck said.

“None! So why is it in your best interest to show the public what you’re working on?”

“Because people can see that we are really innovating and investing in technology to help our employees, their safety and their comfort,” he replied.

For starters, how do injuries happen in the first place? “About 40% of our injuries are musculoskeletal – sprains and strains and things that come from repetitive movements,” said Maeghan Hudon, director of product development at this facility. To study exactly how workers move, his team attaches 17 orange transmitters to workers of different shapes and sizes.

Pogue also tried the motion capture devices, with his data displayed on the screen.

Motion capture devices help track the movements of workers at risk of repetitive strain injuries. CBS News



“See your movements? The one on the right is your right shoulder and the one on the left is how your back moves,” Hudon said. “So when you bend over, when you twist, when you move from side to side, it’s about understanding how you move.”

This experiment has already revealed one way Amazon can reduce injury simply by adjusting the position of handles on crates, called bins, that move Amazon orders through warehouses, to keep you from lifting your head.

“Don’t you want people to lift?” Pogue asked.

“No, it’s actually a lot safer to keep the weight under your shoulders,” Hudon replied.

Pogue then tried a tote with a different grip positioning. “Wouldn’t this one, with those holes, be more convenient because I don’t have to go all the way?”

“Actually, no,” said Hudon. “The sensor on your hand tells us that your left wrist has turned a lot farther than is safe for a while.”

“Is it because it’s sneaky instead of overdone?” “

“That’s right.”

Robots play a huge role in Amazon’s warehouses (which he calls fulfillment centers). Low-rider robots bring piles of trash to employees, who collect what you’ve ordered and send it off to be packed.

This low-rider robot will transport batteries from station to station. CBS News



But human labor involves a lot of reaching and bending, which contributes to repetitive motion injuries.

Amazon’s solution: a new robot, known as Ernie. (Amazon’s new robots are named after the characters from Sesame Street.) The robot uses its arms to select a tote and remove it from the shelf, then the transport brings it directly to Theresa, an employee of ‘Amazon. “Theresa no longer has to get up and reach into a bin to get a product or bend over and remove the product,” said Hudon.

Ernie does the job of reaching up or down to retrieve the bins. CBS News



Pogue asked, “What does Theresa need to do that a robot couldn’t do?”

“Theresa has to figure out which product to choose. The monitor tells her what she is looking for, but this container may be full of many types of products.”

Now, in most warehouses, safety cages separate robots from people. But robotics director Kevin Keck showed Pogue prototype robots that can share the same space with people.

One of those self-guided guided carts, or AGCs, developed to aid in the process of moving empty bins is called Kermit, which moves along a line on the ground.

“So let’s test the security system,” Keck said. I’ll let you do the honor of placing the cone on Kermit’s path.

“Good luck, Kermit! laughed Pogue, who placed the obstacle in front of the robot in progress – which stopped.

Kermit stops. CBS News



Once the object is removed, Kemit sees that the path is clear and he leaves. Crisis avoided!

For heavier cargoes, Amazon will soon be launching a larger autonomous robot, called the Scooter.

Scooter, a robotic transport developed by Amazon. CBS News



Keck said: “If you imagine going from an airplane to a trailer on the other side of a building, then an employee would push that cart. We thought, ‘Hey, we can automate that. “”

But perhaps Keck’s proudest prototype is this little guy: Bert. “It’s pretty early technology. You’re the first to see it, actually,” Keck said. “Bert will be carrying packages, bins. If an employee needed to bring something to the other side of the building, he would say, ‘I need a Bert’, and a Bert would come and bring it there. where he needs to go. “

Bert uses AI and LIDAR to stay on track, with no leads. CBS News



Bert doesn’t need lines on the ground; he uses artificial intelligence and LIDAR (laser pulses) to see the world around him.

Acting like someone on his phone not paying attention, Pogue walked directly past an oncoming Bert, who stopped.

David Pogue stands in front of a Bert; luckily one of them is watching where he is going. CBS News



Pogue then waved him on his way. “Hey, great job! Your thing is working!”

“It’s very good technology!” Keck burst out laughing.

In fact, Amazon says robots like Bert and Ernie are the most advanced warehouse robots in the world, but not because they get the job done faster. “They are slower than people,” Keck said. “But they’re a lot safer. So we think it’s a good compromise.”

Now, to a reviewer, all of those robots in the room may seem to ignore the elephant in the room – Amazon’s injury rate is high not because it doesn’t have enough robots, but because the company imposes too demanding a pace for its workers.

Amazon told “Sunday Morning”, “We are committed to giving employees the resources they need to be successful, creating time for regular breaks and a comfortable pace, and working directly with anyone who needs help. ‘additional support to achieve its goals. “

Pogue said: “So far what I have seen here today are robots preventing people from doing more things. And the end goal of that is to get rid of them completely. people?”

“No,” Keck said. “We approach automation and robotics by working with people, helping people and benefiting them. Since 2012, when we started deploying robotics on a large scale here at Amazon, we have installed 350,000 robots. At the same time, we have over a million robots. jobs we created and are still hiring. “

Keck said all investments in warehouse security are starting to pay off: “We saw, in 2020, in the musculoskeletal category, thanks to the programs that we had launched, that we had reduced by 32%. , which is pretty amazing. “

Amazon’s goal by 2025 is to reduce recordable injuries by 50%.

“Wow, and you put that in there, so we can come back in a few years and see how you did?” Pogue asked.

“Yeah. I hope all the technology I’ve shown you here today will help this success.”

“So on June 1, 2025, this place? “

“Let’s do it!”



