Reliance Power will raise Rs 1,325 cr from RInfra via a preferential allocation





Reliance Power Limited announced today that it will increase the crore to Rs 1,325 by issuing preferred shares and warrants to its parent company, Reliance Infrastructure. After the conversion, the combined stake of Reliance Infrastructure and other developers will decrease from the current nine percent to approximately 38 percent. Reliance Power will issue up to 59.5 crore of shares and up to 73 crore of warrants convertible into equivalent number of shares at Rs. 10 each by debt conversion, to Reliance Infrastructure. The price is at a 21.5% discount from Reliance Power’s share price of 12.74 rupees, according to Friday’s close on BSE. With this, the stand-alone debt of Reliance Power will be reduced by Rs 1,325 crore and with its other debt reductions planned in the subsidiaries, its consolidated debt will fall further by Rs 3,200 crore during FY22, which will reduce its ratio. leverage at 1.80: 1, said a statement from the company after its board meeting today. Reliance Infrastructure and other promoters’ stake in Reliance Power will increase to 25% following the issuance of Equity Shares and further increase to over 38% upon conversion of the warrants. At present, the developer owns 9.06% stake in Reliance Power, according to statistics submitted to the stock exchanges for the quarter ending March of this year. The Board, at a meeting held today, also approved plans to issue convertible bonds into foreign currency (FCCB); and raise funds by issuing securities to qualified institutions. The proposed size of the FCCB issue is up to 50 percent of the then equity of the Company, and QIP up to 25 percent of the then equity. Reliance Power operates power plants based on coal, gas and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts. On June 6, the Board of Reliance Infrastructure announced that it would increase to Rs 550.56 crore from its promoter, the Anil Ambani family and Varde Investment. Of this amount, the Anil Ambani family will invest Rs 400 crore – bringing its stake from 5% to 23% while the rest will be invested by Varde Partners for a stake of 7%. He plans to increase the creeping acquisition. Various companies in the Anil Ambani group, including Reliance Communications and Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, have been taken to bankruptcy courts by Indian lenders after failing to repay their debts. While Reliance Industries of Mukesh Ambani became the top bidder for Reliance Infratel, a subsidiary of Reliance Communications, UV Arc became the top bidder for Reliance Communications. The RBI then clarified that asset reconstruction companies cannot bid for companies in bankruptcy courts and that the UV ARC bid is currently on hold. Reliance Naval did not find a buyer despite the failure to meet the deadlines set by the IBC.

