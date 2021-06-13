CAPITAL RISE ON THE COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) currently has a diversified portfolio of more than 285 companies listed in 20 GICS industry groups. This powerful source of capital raising is gaining more attention from Sri Lankan businesses of all sizes, as an opportunity to benefit from financial flexibility, better access to capital, increased global profile and access to liquidity. The ability to tap into global capital without the restrictions inherent in traditional lending terms is a powerful tool and an attractive proposition.

WindForce Ltd shares (ticker: WIND.N0000) recently started trading on the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) on the CSE main board in the utilities sector. The listing was followed by a remarkable initial public offering (IPO) by the company, through which it raised LKR 3.2 billion through a share issue of 202.6 million at a price of issue of LKR 16.00 each. The show laid a solid cornerstone with approximately 8-fold oversubscription in the first day of its offering. The IPO was recorded as the largest capital raise since 2011. Manjula Perera – Managing Director of WindForce Ltd shared the company’s experience with listing on CSE.

1. Fundraising via the stock market is an effective alternative to traditional means of financing. What were your reasons for accessing growth funds via the public market?

WindForce entered the renewable energy industry 11 years ago with two traditional family businesses becoming the major shareholders. Ultimately, as the company grew at a steady pace, many local and foreign investors joined as minor shareholders. WIND has made a commitment to these minor shareholders that, when the time comes, we will make the company public. In this way, the shareholders will have the flexibility and the possibility to increase their shareholding and also to withdraw when necessary.

The listing was aimed at accessing capital markets, constantly increasing the acquisition of additional capital, performing mergers and acquisitions, and rewarding employees with stock-based incentives.

2. At what point on the growth curve do you think a business in a market similar to yours should consider listing?

Once the business has achieved critical mass and it becomes relatively easy to separately determine its medium-term growth forecasts, it might be a good time to register. Lately, WF has also expanded its activities into international markets. Listing is a better tool for faster growth in international markets.

3. In the local context, there is reluctance to access funds through exchange. What do you think these reasons are and how would you treat them for those on the fence?

We believe the main reason is the time taken to process the registration request in the past. Now he has improved tremendously. Ours only took 03 weeks. Record time. Current efficiency needs to be communicated more to local businesses. Costs related to registration and publication of registration could also be taken into account.

4. How should companies view the organizational structure before the IPO in order to ensure success after the IPO?

Many structural changes are going to take place. Some of the keys were good governance practices, brand awareness, reporting structures, HR functions, employee trust, etc.

5. Has the transformation into a public entity strengthened or strengthened practices in your company?

It is a categorical YES.

6. Can you share your thoughts on the importance of effective communication regarding your future plans with your shareholders after listing and how this enhances share price success?

This is what we consider essential to maintain a stable share price. We see social media as a powerful tool to use to reach shareholders in today’s environment.

7. The CSE helps raise funds on a global scale. Do you have any ideas or experience on how foreign investors add value to your business?

As a result of our IPO as well as after the IPO, a significant share purchase was made by foreign entities.

This adds significant value to our business when raising funds for future projects. Especially for the raising of debt of foreign projects through foreign banks and DFIs.

8. The CSE has relaxed the regulatory framework to facilitate more registrations. Would you like to comment on it?

It’s a big movement. Especially the opportunity offered to small businesses on Empower Board.

9. How essential is it for an organization to manage its debt ratio?

For our company, we have easy access to debt since the sale of electricity is guaranteed for 20 years through an electricity purchase contract by the respective public service. Thus, maintaining a stable debt ratio is not a challenge.

10. How has your business adapted to today’s global environment?

Our business is the sale of electricity to utilities through renewable energy sources. We are the company least affected by the current global environment.

11. How do you see your business growing in the future?

Are there specific opportunities or initiatives that you are exploring that you would like to share with the investing public?

Our current revenue ratio is around 70:30 local to overseas. Our goal is to change this 60:40 ration locally to overseas. We are targeting our growth in international markets like the African region, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam while maintaining steady growth locally.

The Colombo Stock Exchange encourages companies to explore the opportunity offered by the stock exchange to achieve their financial goals. Please contact Mr. Purasisi Jinadasa, Head of Origination and Issuer Relations at CSE to better understand the opportunities.