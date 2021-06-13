Klarna chief seeks golden stock option to veto buyout

The boss of payments giant Klarna would like preferred stock to veto a takeover if the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, 39, is considering an IPO on the public markets, but is unsure whether he will choose London or New York.

Still, he will want to keep control of the business, Siemiatkowski told the Mail, and the reforms to the City’s listing rules proposed by Lord Hill could make London more attractive.

Winning Klarna as a listed company would be a huge win for the UK, one of the biggest fintech companies, valued at $ 32 billion.

This month, UK healthcare tech company Babylon picked a US listing because it said markets across the pond were “more innovative.” But the Swede Siemiatkowski has an affinity for London. ‘I really feel there is this incredible ambition and motivation [in the UK],’ he said. “There is a belief in business, entrepreneurship, that global companies are working in different markets. “

Companies with so-called double-class shares where part of the shares, generally held by the founder, carry greater voting rights are not allowed on the “premium” segment of the London Stock Exchange.

It can turn businesses off, said Siemiatkowski, who started Klarna with Niklas Adalberth and Victor Jacobsson in 2005, “I believed in one voice, one action. But then I found myself in a boardroom where some people said we had to sell the business urgently. Other people like me have said, “You are wrong.

Siemiatkowski won the showdown, but the experience has left him cautious and he doesn’t want short-term investors targeting his company if it goes public. “It has hurt some amazing companies,” he said.

The father of three would not want to pass on his privileged shares to his children: “My children do not get anything. I don’t think passing on wealth forever is a good idea. But his point is one that was echoed by Lord Hill, whose listing review recommended that dual-class stocks be allowed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange to attract more companies run by founders.

The Financial Conduct Authority and Chancellor Rishi Sunak said they would “carefully consider” Lord Hill’s recommendations.