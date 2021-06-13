GameStop wins: no signs of recovery





GameStop (NYSE: GME) was one of the top performing stocks of 2021. The meme stock’s stocks soared in January, as bullish traders triggered an epic short squeeze. Short-term interest has declined considerably since then. Nonetheless, interest from retail traders continues to support GameStop actions. Despite recent volatility – and a 27% drop after earnings – the stock has more than increased tenfold since the start of the year. However, the video game retailer’s underlying results do not support this strong market performance. From any objective point of view, GameStop’s core business is dying. The company’s first quarter earnings report – released on Wednesday – highlighted its continued decline. Another bad income report GameStop has tried to present its first quarter performance in the best possible light. The company noted that sales rose 25% year-over-year to $ 1.28 billion, despite a 12% reduction in the number of its stores and continued store closings in Europe. Meanwhile, GameStop’s adjusted net loss fell more than 80% year-over-year to $ 29.4 million ($ 0.45 per share), beating the average analyst estimate. Still, GameStop clearly remains on a downward spiral. The period last year included the peak of store closings linked to the pandemic. Two years ago, GameStop made a small profit over $ 1.55 billion in revenue in the first quarter – and that was seen as a terrible performance. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, GameStop posted adjusted EPS of $ 0.30 on revenue of $ 1.79 billion. As a result, GameStop’s first quarter revenue has plunged nearly 30% over the past three years, and the retailer has gone from solidly profitable to solidly unprofitable. Blaming the pandemic would be too simplistic. After all, Best buy (NYSE: BBY) recently reported that sales jumped 36% from a year ago last quarter. Best Buy’s first quarter revenue grew 27% over the past two years combined. Additionally, growth in the consumer electronics giant’s entertainment segment – which includes gaming hardware, software, and accessories – has significantly outpaced Best Buy’s overall growth over the past two years. It gets worse The more we dig, the worse GameStop’s performance in the first quarter. This year, GameStop benefits from the launch of new Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles, a tailwind that only occurs once every seven years or so. These console launches helped GameStop increase its hardware and accessories sales by 37% year-over-year in the last quarter. In contrast, software sales fell almost 5% from last year’s already depressed level, reaching $ 398 million. Over the past two years combined, GameStop’s software sales have fallen 46%. This shouldn’t be surprising. Consumer demand has gradually shifted towards digital downloads in recent years, disintermediating video game retailers like GameStop. Meanwhile, GameStop continues to lose share in this shrinking market to higher traffic retailers (like Best Buy). The erosion of GameStop’s software sales will make it extremely difficult to return to profitability. GameStop has traditionally generated more than half of its gross profit from software and less than 10% from new hardware, which sells for noticeably low margins. A new strategy? Many GameStop Bulls expect a new strategy focused on ecommerce to be a game-changer for the struggling retailer. Indeed, GameStop announced last week that it had appointed two Amazon.com veterans as new CEO and CFO. (Of course, given that the CEO has primary responsibility for setting the strategy for the company, and the new CEO hasn’t even started yet, it’s an exaggeration to say that GameStop has a strategy at all.) However, a new direction and strategy will not change the fundamental realities that weigh on GameStop’s business. Software sales will continue to shift to digital downloads. Sony and Microsoft don’t need GameStop’s help in this department. Hardware sales will be even less profitable in an ecommerce format, where GameStop will have to absorb higher credit card fees and shipping costs. In any case, Amazon and Best Buy are light years ahead of GameStop in e-commerce. Both have huge resources, which gives GameStop little chance of catching up. The stock rally meme allows GameStop to raise huge sums of money by selling stocks to gullible investors, which will keep it going for a long time even if it never returns to profitability. But a real turnaround in the business (as opposed to the stock) seems more far-fetched than ever.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







