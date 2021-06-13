QSE opens the week with more than 16 points of gain on the bullish outlook for foreign funds





The Qatar Stock Exchange opened the week on Sunday with a gain of more than 16 points, mainly on the bullish outlook for foreign funds.

Rising buying interest from Gulf institutions and individuals also helped the 20-stock Qatar index, which came in up 0.15% to 10,739.48 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,716 points.

Industry, insurance and banking outlets saw above-average demand in the market, with cumulative gains further improving to 2.91%.

Foreign individuals continued to be net buyers but with less vigor on the exchange, whose capitalization increased by over QR 2 billion or 0.34% to QR 626.19n, mainly due to the segments microcap.

Domestic institutions were nonetheless increasingly seen as net selling in the market, which saw the industrial and real estate sectors together constitute over 63% of the total transaction volume.

Turnover and overall trading volumes were down on the stock exchange, where Islamic stocks declined more slowly than other indexes.

Arab individuals were seen as net profit takers in the market, which saw a total of 14,099 exchange-traded funds (QATR sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR 35,908 changed hands over four transactions; while in the debt market there was no trading of sovereign bonds and treasury bills.

The total return index rose 0.15% to 21,259.45 points and the All Share index rose 0.2% to 3,414.15 points, while the Islamic Al Rayan index (price) fell from 0.04% to 2,493.61 points.

The industrial sector index gained 0.59%, insurance (0.36%), banks and financial services (0.16%) and transport (0.11%); while consumer goods and services fell 0.21%, telecoms (0.11%) and real estate (0.08%).

The main winners are Industries Qatar, QNB, Ezdan, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Alijarah Holding, Qatari German Medical Devices, Inma Holding and Dlala; although Qamco, Gulf International Services, Widam Food, United Development Company, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding and Qatar Insurance were among the losers.

Foreign funds became net buyers of QR 54.39 million against net sellers of QR 10.74 million on June 10.

Net purchases by Gulf institutions edged up to QR 4.63 million from QR 4.24 million last Thursday.

Net purchases by Gulf individuals rose sharply to QR 0.37 million from QR 0.01 million the previous trading day.

However, net purchases of domestic funds increased dramatically to reach QR 49.41 million, from QR 4.01 million on June 10.

Qatari individuals were net sellers of QR 5.82 million against net buyers of QR 5.18 million last Thursday.

Arab individuals became net buyers to the tune of QR 4.8 million compared to net buyers of QR 4.69 million the day before.

Net purchases by foreign individuals eased slightly to QR 0.61 million from QR 0.64 million on June 10.

Arab funds continued to have no major net exposure for the second consecutive session.

Total trading volume fell 21% to 140.1 million shares, value 10% to QR 340.55 million, and trades 34% to 6,083.

The telecommunications sector’s trade volume fell 72% to 1.2 million shares, the value 63% to QR3.53 million, and transactions 53% to 156.

The market saw a 54% drop in transport sector trade volume to 1.13 million shares, 53% in value to 4.16 million QR and 45% in trades to 193.

The trading volume of the banking and financial services sector fell 48% to 17.46 million shares, the value 51% to QR67.21 million, and transactions 35% to 1774.

The consumer goods and services sector reported a 38% decrease in trade volume to 29.99 million shares, 34% in value to QR 41.84 million and 22% in trades to 938.

Industrial sector trade volume declined 29% to 45.55 million shares, while value gained 28% to QR150.34 million despite trades falling 50% to 1,692.

However, there was a 79% increase in real estate trading volume to 43.18 million shares, 80% in value to QR67.9 million and 9% in trades to 1,181.

Insurance sector trade volume jumped 19% to 1.58 million shares, while value fell 3% to QR5.59 million and trades fell 35% to 149.







