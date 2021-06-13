3 reasons to keep your investments during a recession

Recessions can be intimidating, but they’re normal and inevitable. The stock market comes and goes, and for every huge bull market, there will also be a bear market.

Stock market crashes and recessions don’t always happen at the same time (take last summer, for example, when the United States officially entered a recession as the stock market hit record highs), but they often range from peer.

Despite the incredible run of the market over the past year, sooner or later it will experience a slowdown. But there are a few good reasons to hold onto your investments no matter what the market is doing.

1. You could lose money selling during a downturn

When stock prices start to fall, it can be tempting to sell your investments to try to recoup what you can before things get worse. However, market declines are one of the worst possible times to sell your stocks.

When the market falls, stock prices are lower. If you bought your investments when the market was booming, you probably paid more for them because the prices were higher. This means that if you are selling during a downturn, you could end up selling your investments for less than what you paid for them.

No matter what the market is doing, it’s important to remember that you won’t lose money if you don’t sell. Even if the value of your investments goes down, you only lock in those losses by selling when prices are lower. By holding your shares until the prices rise, you can avoid losing money.

2. Time the market is almost impossible

In theory, the best way to maximize your returns would be to buy stocks when the market is low and prices are low, and then sell when prices are high. This is called market timing, and while it may seem like a smart strategy, it is incredibly difficult to achieve.

No one, even the best investors, can predict exactly what the market will do. The stock market is unpredictable, and if your timing is even slightly off, you could potentially lose a lot of money.

Take the 2020 stock market crash at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example. This crash happened suddenly and the S&P 500 lost more than a third of its value in a matter of weeks. If you sold your investments a week or two after prices started to drop, not only would you have locked in your losses by selling when prices were lower, but you could also have missed the incredible – and almost immediate – recovery. of the market.

In other words, in trying to synchronize the market, you could potentially buy when prices are high, sell when prices are low, and then buy back when prices are high again. By simply keeping your investments through tough times, you are more likely to pass to the other side unscathed.

3. If the business is healthy, its price should rebound.

No investment is immune to stock market volatility, but strong, healthy companies are more likely to recover from stock market crashes and recessions.

To determine the strength of a business, do your best to understand its underlying business fundamentals. Does it have a competitive advantage in its industry? Does it have a strong management team that will make good business decisions in tough times? Are his finances healthy? The stronger a company, the more likely it is to survive the worst stock market crashes.

As long as you invest in solid companies, your investments should rebound from periods of volatility. So when the market starts to deteriorate, you had better hold on to your investments and weather the storm.

Recessions often come with market downturns, and it’s human nature to want to do something to protect your investments. Often times, however, the best thing to do is to just hold onto your stocks and wait for the market to recover.