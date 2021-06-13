How to buy offshore stocks on the JSE





Some time ago I wrote How to Fix the JSE where I highlighted the issues the JSE is facing and offered a range of solutions. One of these solutions was to offer the South African equivalent of an American Depository Receipt (ADR) and to list the individual shares of large offshore groups on the JSE (in other words, a Johannesburg Depository Receipt or a “RPG”). Although this was not quite what happened (he again it could happen, if the lawmaker wants it!), FNB quietly launched a single exchange-traded note (ETN) on the JSE. You can find the complete list and their respective price supplements hereunder the title ‘Exchange-traded notes’. Let me explain these notes simply: ETNs are securities guaranteed by the balance sheet of issuers, in this case ETNs (i.e., high quality domestic credit risk).

These ETNs each follow a Single identified stock (see list below).

Unlike exchange-traded funds (ETFs), ETNs do not own the underlying stock. Therefore, this claim on the issuer’s balance sheet creates a counterparty in addition to all the normal risks of the action followed.

For whatever reason, the FNB structured of them notes for each action. ETN (ending with a C in its code) does not have currency hedging and costs 1% per annum. The other ETN (ending with a Q) hedged the rand against future moves and costs 0.0% pa (I’ll explain how expensive this is later).

These banknotes are made in the JSE market and hence you can exchange them from any JSE brokerage account whether or not you are an ETF client.

Finally, all tickets have an expiration date. These notes all have a life of five years, with renewable clauses of five years for an additional 10 years (the maximum life is therefore 15 years). Upon expiration, the Notes will pay off the cash value of the underlying stock (although, note the counterparty risk highlighted above in the unlikely scenario where the ETF defaults). The current list of individual stocks for which the ETN has issued these single share ETNs are as follows: Alphabet Inc, Class A

com Inc.

Apple Inc

The Coca Cola Company

Facebook Inc, Class A

McDonald’s Corp

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix Inc

Tesla Inc

Activision Blizzard Inc

Adobe inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Class B

Ford Motor Company

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

JP Morgan Chase et Cie

PayPal Holdings Inc

Visa Inc, Class A Just a note on how currency risk hedged Q notes which cost 0.0% per annum to hold are in fact expensive: When you hedge a low interest currency against a high interest currency, you to win the interest rate differential. The yield on US 10-year bonds of 1.5% is significantly lower than our national 10-year bond yield of 8.6%. Simplistically, you can borrow USD at 1.5% and store that USD in an 8.6% ZAR investment, earning a “free” return of 7.1% (ignoring transaction costs and others. realities). The ETF effectively pockets this interest rate differential by hedging the Q Notes. Thus, ETF does not need to charge a management fee here because the net interest differential on this hedge is likely. bigger than C notes 1% pa management fee! Finally, although these ETNs are nice and innovative, they are not quite the “RPGs” that I envisioned. ETNs have a lot of flaws that RPGs would not have. That said, kudos to the FNB team for launching them and I can’t wait for many more stocks to be covered (both by them and the competing offerings!). Keith McLachlan, Head of Investments at Integral Asset Management.

