CAIT fully equipped to fight Amazon and Flipkart





For more than five years, Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and many other foreign-invested e-commerce companies have engaged in all kinds of unethical business practices in an attempt to gain control of not only e-commerce, but even retailing from India, said the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT). Their sinister designs have dramatically tainted the country’s e-commerce landscape, the traders body said. Faced with such a situation, the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) launched from Monday to June 21 a “week of purification of electronic commerce”, which enjoys the massive support of thousands of professional associations across the country. During the E-Commerce Purification Campaign, business organizations across the country will deliver a memorandum to district collectors in all states across the country. On the other hand, the trade delegations will meet with the chief ministers and finance ministers of their respective states, urging them to set up an e-commerce monitoring mechanism in the state to ensure strict implementation of FDI in government e-commerce policy. . Simultaneously, trade associations will send an email to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal urging them to immediately ask the ICC to open an investigation into Amazon’s and Flipkart’s trade module, the broadcast of ‘A new press note removing the flaws in Press Note 2 and establishing a regulatory mechanism at the Center to monitor e-commerce activities in India. CAIT also said it is launching a digital signature campaign across the country on this issue. CAIT said that in the past year there has been 36% growth in e-commerce in India, especially in personal care, beauty and wellness, 70% in grocery , FMCG products and more than 27% in electronics. There is an increase in e-commerce activities from 32% in 2019 to 46% in 2020 in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. On the other hand, the exponential growth in the use of smart phones in India is largely contributing to the expansion of e-commerce activities … The trend shows that now the middle and lower class of the country has adopted e-commerce as a source to meet their demands. The body alleged that the way foreign companies like Amazon and Flipkart defied all laws in the country, passing predatory pricing, deep discounts, loss financing, inventory control and the adoption of preferential sellers have killed small businesses in India. CAIT said that the game of dumping capital by these so-called markets has drained the entrepreneurial skills and human capital of the country, which is a recognizable offense. Ensuring that the human capital of any country remains inactive, displacing it from its activities and encroaching on its livelihoods by these behemoths of capital must be immediately considered by central and state governments, he said. The country’s e-commerce has become very hectic and toxic due to the illegal and unethical business practices of Amazon, Flipkart and other overseas-funded e-commerce portals, CAIT said. “Therefore, there is an urgent need to purify the country’s e-commerce landscape so that even a small trader can also embrace and accept e-commerce as an additional means of increasing income and making the Prime Minister’s Atmnirbhar Bharat. Narendra Modi Campaign A Success Merchants across the country are fully prepared for any challenge on this account and have made a firm decision to free e-commerce from all evils. More than 40,000 business organizations across the country are coming together will join in full force to make the clean-up campaign a success, ”said CAIT. –IANS san / skp / (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

