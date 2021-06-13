Stocks tumble amid profit taking





The stock market plunged yesterday on the profit-taking trend among investors, with the insurance sector leading the way. The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 30.58 points, or 0.50%, to 6,036. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. DSE revenue, an important market indicator, fell 22% to Tk 2,062 crore. Some stocks have fallen as investors continue to take profits, but this trend is quite positive for the market, according to a stock broker. “This is because when investors take profit, the market needs time to go up, giving others the opportunity to buy,” he said. “This gives strength to the market, but the regulator should watch if anyone is interfering with the market for their own benefit,” the broker added. Most insurance stocks fell today as they rose further in the past two weeks. The sector was the most traded with around Tk 303 crore. In the EHR, shares of 159 companies rose, 192 fell and 21 remained unchanged. The Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company tops the list with a 10 percent increase, followed by Paper Processing & Packaging Company, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing and Shurwid Industries. After returning to the main Over the Counter (OTC) market, Paper Processing and Bangladesh Monospool Paper took their places on the list of top winners. Beximco traded the most with Tk 218 crore, followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, Fortune Shoes, Green Delta Insurance and LankaBangla Finance. Dhaka Insurance lost the most, losing 11.49%, followed by GBB Power, Global Insurance, Bangladesh General Insurance and National Feed Mills. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell yesterday. The CASPI, the general index of the stock exchange of port cities, lost 56 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,528. Of the 322 stocks traded, 144 rose, 156 fell and 22 stayed the same.







