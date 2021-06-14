SBI and GAIL Stocks: Brokers Say ‘Buy’ for Long-Term Gains





SBI shares: an excellent long-term investment Brokerage firms are bullish on the SBI share price after quarterly figures which were broadly in line with expectations. The decline in gross non-performing assets going forward and the value of subsidiaries like SBI Life Insurance and SBI Cards have led to renewed optimism about the stock. Brokerage firms like Motilal Oswal, Kotak Securities and Emkay Global recently upgraded the stock to “buy”. Emkay has the most bullish position on the SBI stock, with a price target of Rs 600, which is almost 40% up from current levels. SBI: solid on most parameters While fiscal 2021 was a year of a covid-19 pandemic, the SBI did not seem overly impacted. Personal credit growth increased 16%, while current accounts and savings accounts advanced 16.3%. The net profit of the Bank increased by 40%, compared to the previous year, to 20,488 crore rupees. While the net NPA for FY2021 was down to 1.50% from 2.22% for FY2020. On most metrics, the SBI scored in terms of numbers. Even going forward, most analysts remain bullish on SBI shares. “Its profits in FY 2120-21 were more than the sum of what it did in the past five years (FY16-20). Overall, the bank is making good progress on the earnings normalization (FY21 Return On Equity of 9.3%) We expect a RoE FY22E / FY23E of 13.9% / 15%. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 530 per share (1.1 times FY23 estimated ABV + Rs 187 per share of subsidiaries) State Bank of India continues to remain among our best buys in the industry, ”said Motilal Oswal. SBI stock was last listed at Rs 429.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange and brokers’ suggestions seem to indicate there could be long-term gains on the stock. GAIL Gas Authority of India (GAIL) is a public company, which carries out a multitude of activities, including natural gas, liquid hydrocarbons, LPG transport, town gas distribution, exploration and production. The company holds 50% of the shares in gas transport and 50% in gas trading. Recently, brokerage firm Emkay Global obtained a buy rating on GAIL stock for long-term investment. The brokerage firm has set a target price of Rs 190 on the shares. The company believes that higher oil prices, strong marketing and strong oil performance will help in the future. “We are increasing FY22 / 23E earnings per share by 19% / 23%, strengthening marketing margins for gas, petroleum products and other income. multiple of 5.8 times. Hold the purchase with an overweight position, ”the brokerage said. GAIL shares were last seen at Rs 163.70 on the National Stock Exchange. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, on the other hand, estimates that transmission volumes in April-May 21 were 10-15% lower, although they fell back to 110 mmscmd on June 21. “About 80% / 50% of US contracts are tied for FY22 / FY23. By valuing the core business at 10x FY23E adjusted EPS of Rs 16.5 and adding investments, we arrive at our target price of Rs 210 per We reiterate GAIL stocks as our number one choice in large cap and oil and gas, ”said Motilal Oswal. Warning The above actions are taken from brokerage reports. Neither the brokerage company, nor the author nor Greynium Information Technologies would be liable for any losses based on the decisions made on the basis of the article. The above article is for informational purposes only and investing in the stock market is risky. Investors should consider the risk before investing. Please do not purchase shares based on the information provided above, only consult a registered advisor.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos