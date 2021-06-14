Cano, backed by Sternlicht, announced the conclusion of a deal for university health





Cano Health Inc., a medical provider backed by billionaire Barry Sternlicht, is set to close a deal to buy the Miami-based company University health care for $ 600 million, according to people familiar with the matter. The transaction includes $ 540 million in cash and $ 60 million in equity, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A deal could be announced as early as this week, they said. Representatives for Cano Health and University Health declined to comment. Cano Health is one of several successful companies providing primary care or insurance for the elderly in the United States under the Medicare program. Those that have gone public in the past year include Oak Street Health Inc., which operates Medicare clinics, and Clover Health Investments Corp., which sells private Medicare health plans. The deal increases Cano’s market share in Florida, which is among the states with the highest number of Medicare Advantage registrations in the country. It also capitalizes on a booming market for private Medicare Advantage plans, which often seek to contract with primary care physicians to manage members’ health needs – a business that health giants love. UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Humana Corp. have long dominated. As the cost and complexity of operating medical businesses have increased, physicians are swapping out the small practices they own for larger organizations. Less than half of American doctors now practice in private practice, according to a investigation by the American Medical Association. Large hospital systems have acquired medical practices. Some insurers and their affiliates, such as UnitedHealth’s Optum unit, with more than 50,000 doctors. Companies like Cano are creating business models for medical clinics to handle larger patient populations without necessarily joining hospital systems or insurers. Companies with similar models include 1Life Health care, also known as One Medical, which this month announced plans to purchase Iora Health in an all-stock transaction valued at $ 2.1 billion. P3 Health Partners, another such company, said last month that it plans to go public through a merger with Foresight Acquisition Corp. in a transaction that valued the combined entity at $ 2.3 billion. Cano listed on the New York Stock Exchange this month through a merger with an ad hoc acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by Sternlicht, chairman of Starwood Capital Group Management. The healthcare industry has turned to so-called value-based care in which physician payments are tied to the long-term health of their patients rather than the cost of each test or procedure. Like others, Cano collects monthly patient payments from its health plan and is then responsible for their medical bills, essentially assuming the risk of the insurer. Cano has more than 500 physicians in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Puerto Rico. The company reported around $ 830 million in revenue in 2020, with first quarter revenue of $ 280 million more than double that of the same period a year ago. The company reported a net loss of $ 10.5 million in the first quarter. Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

