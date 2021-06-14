Types of costs involved in a stock market investment





Invest in stocks

When buying or selling stocks, they must complete the transaction through a broker. There are various costs involved in such transactions and it is important to understand the same to arrive at the actual cost of buying or selling. When buying or selling stocks, they must complete the transaction through a broker. There are various costs involved in such transactions and it is important to understand the same to arrive at the actual cost of buying or selling. Brokerage

This is the commission charged by the securities broker for transactions carried out by the investor on the basis of the value of the contract or at a flat rate agreed between the parties. Tax on securities transactions

This is a mandatory fee collected as a percentage. The STT rate is 0.1% of the trade value for delivery based stock trades.

Stamp duty and GST

Stamp duty is charged by the state government because the transaction involves the transfer of security from one party to another. GST (central and state GST) is levied as a percentage of the brokerage billed for the transaction. Currently, the rate is 9% CGST and 9% SGST. Transaction fees

The exchange charges a transaction fee for buying and selling shares at the rate decided by the respective exchange. SEBI charges a turnover fee of 0.0002% of the transaction amount. Custodian participant

These fees are levied by the depositary participant (NSDL / CDSL) for the safekeeping of the investor’s securities. Capital gains

Depending on the holding period, a tax is applicable on the profit made on the sale of shares. Profit on sale of shares held for less than one year is subject to STCG and for one year or more is subject to LTCG tax (above Rs 1 lakh). Point to note

Since many of the above fees are fixed, one can compare the above fees charged by different brokers before choosing from discount brokers or full service brokers. (The content on this page is courtesy of the Center for Investment Education and Learning (CIEL). Contributions by Girija Gadre, Arti Bhargava, and Labdhi Mehta.)



