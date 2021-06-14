‘Shocking’ inflation will end, hurt reopening stocks: David Rosenberg

Economist David Rosenberg believes the bond market is correcting for inflation and yields should not trade at higher levels.

His reasoning: Inflation as a temporary phenomenon caused by huge pent-up demand and supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The numbers have been shocking on the rise, there is no doubt about it. But it’s quite easily explained,” the president of Rosenberg Research told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday. “I don’t understand why people want to layer the last few months into the future.”

So far, the bond market ignores inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Friday hit its lowest level since March 3 and closed at 1.45%. The yield is down 7% over the past week and down almost 11% over the past month.

Slippery returns have been on Rosenberg’s radar for months.

At the end of February on Trading Nation, Rosenberg called the bond market “drastically oversold” and predicted that the 10-year yield would fall to 1%. At the time, the yield was about 1.5%.

“There is so much noise and distortion in the data,” said Rosenberg, who was Merrill Lynch’s senior North American economist from 2002 to 2009. “The most dangerous thing you can do is to ‘extrapolate what’s going on now. “