(ARKQ), (ARKX) – SpaceX Velo3D Bull Partner Cathie Wood Buys More SPFR Shares, Adds Vertex On Dip





Cathie BoisOn Friday, Ark Investment Management, led by Ark Investment Management, bought 25,000 shares, valued at around $ 250,000, in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR), the blank check company that is expected to go public with the 3D printing company Velo3D. The company’s shares closed 0.3% lower at $ 10 on Friday. the Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) bought shares of Jaws Spitfire. In addition to ARKQ, the Ark ETF on Space Exploration and Innovation (BATS: ARKX) also owns shares of the Blank Check Company or Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle. Velo3D is a supplier of 3D printers for SpaceX, the space exploration company led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. He expects the deal with Jaws Spitfire to close in the second half of the year and trade under the symbol “VLD” on the New York Stock Exchange. The company, backed by tennis player Serena Williams, was founded by Barry Sternlicht, Miami-based investment firm Starwood Capital Group, which manages around $ 80 billion in assets. On a consolidated basis, ARKQ and ARKX together owned 3.42 million shares, valued at $ 34.32 million, in Jaws Spitfire. See also: Cathie Wood Charges Additional $ 292,000 Into SpaceX Partner Velo3D’s SPAC The investment company 3D printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) is dedicated to the 3D printing industry. PRNT has grown by around 21.7% so far this year and has 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) as its main holdings out of a total of 56 stocks. The New York-based investment firm also bought 154,453 shares, valued at around $ 29.8 million, in a biotech company Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) down. Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed about 11% lower at $ 193.02 on Friday. Barclays lowered its Vertex Pharmaceuticals price target from $ 302 to $ 285 on Friday. Some of Ark Invest’s other key Friday sales are included Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) and purchases included 908 Appliances Inc (NASDAQ: MASS).

