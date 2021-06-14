From Patym to NSE, Retail Frenzy drives up over-the-counter share prices

India’s staple rum maker, the country’s largest retailer, one of the most beloved cricket clubs, the country’s largest stock exchange, a few financial services companies and more.

Unlisted stocks of these companies saw demand rise as an unrivaled stock market frenzy during the pandemic rubbed off on the over-the-counter market, according to two dealers BloombergQuint spoke with whom they did not want to be identified. for commercial reasons. The spike is due to a record number of new retail investors who have crammed into stocks while working from home during the foreclosure.

Not hesitating to take risks, they looked for stock in rum maker Old Monk Mohan Meakin Ltd. and National Stock Exchange Ltd. at Reliance Retail Ltd. over-the-counter market at mutually agreed prices.

Usually the interest has come from the wealthy or from the portfolio managers. The number of transactions has increased, however, and is concentrated in a few companies, financial planner Harshvarshan Roongta said. This is a cause for concern as novice investors are investing money in this volatile category, he said.

One of the reasons Roongta cites is that retail investors are being squeezed out in the initial public offerings. And they buy and hold such stocks, hoping to make gains on an IPO.

Based on BloombergQuints’ conversations with market brokers, here are some of the stocks available in the OTC market and the evolution of their prices.

Retail business

Subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Retail Ltd. sells everything from groceries, housewares to cellphones through its stores and online platform. The company attempted to buy back shares from its employees, but analysts reported the price offered was lower than expected.

The company then raised Rs 47,265 crore by selling more than 10% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the retail holding company, to a group of investors.

The price of its shares on the over-the-counter market has almost quintupled, from Rs 380 offered to its employees to Rs 1,700 each. This would give a market value of around Rs 8.48 lakh crore.

Payment

One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, provides technology-backed financial services online and offline. It holds an 11.5% share of the digital payments market by volume in May, according to NPCI data, making it the third-largest player after PhonePe, GooglePay. The company is planning an initial public offering of Rs 22,000 crore.

The shares of One97 Communications have more than doubled since the announcement of the IPO, going from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,000 each. This would give it a value of Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

Yes

India’s largest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., is grappling with the fallout from the co-location affair which has led to a penalty by the market regulator for preferential access to certain brokers. It also stalled his IPO project.

The NSE challenged the SEBI order in the Securities Appellate Tribunal. According to the latest financial statement, NSE had over Rs 6,085 crore in an escrow account. The exchange gained access to the amount after the SAT in May ordered NSE to use the funds.

The price of NSE shares on the over-the-counter market has risen from Rs 850 to Rs 2,000 a piece over the past year. At this level, the exchange is valued at around Rs 99,000 crore.

FinCorp Hero

Hero FinCorp Ltd., which is part of the Hero Group, offers credits for the purchase of vehicles, home loans and for business purposes. It has nearly 2,000 retail finance contact points in the Hero MotoCorp Ltd. dealer network.

The share price went from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 last year. Its current value in the over-the-counter market is estimated at Rs 12,731 crore.

HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services Ltd., the non-bank lending arm of HDFC Bank Ltd., provides personal, gold, automotive, commercial, durable and commercial vehicle loans, as well as real estate loans. The company has 1,500 branches in 24 states and three Union territories.

HDB Financial Services should be listed before HDFC Securities Ltd., another subsidiary of the group, according to reports.

Aditya Puri, former managing director of HDFC Bank, was due to remain on the board of the non-bank lender after retiring from the parent company. But its exit and as profit has fallen by two-thirds in the past fiscal year, the share price has risen from around Rs 1,300 to Rs 915 each over the past six months. The estimated value of the business is Rs 72,210 crore.

HDFC Titles

Another subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDFC Securities Ltd. offers institutional and retail brokerage services.

Its price in the over-the-counter market has increased from Rs 8,000 apiece to Rs 10,300 apiece over the past year, giving it a value of around Rs 16,000 crore.

Tamilnad Merchant Bank

Based in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the lender has a pan-Indian network of 509 branches.

The private lender’s shares rose after it disclosed its IPO plans. The share price has more than doubled from Rs 250 to Rs 600 each, valuing it at around Rs 8,551 crore.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. is the parent of the CSK T20 team which competes in the Indian Premier League. Besides the money earned from matches, it also sells merchandise including t-shirts, mugs and wall posters, shoes, bracelets and other accessories.

The price of its unlisted shares fell to a low Rs 24-25 each when the IPL was suspended last year. But it has since recovered at Rs 68 each, giving the company a valuation of Rs 2,095 crore.

Mohan Meakin

Mohan Meakin Ltd. has been delisted from the stock exchanges, but its shares are available to high net worth investors and are traded in the over-the-counter market.

Besides Old Monk rum, it produces Solan No.1 whiskey and Golden Eagle beer, among other alcoholic beverages. The company has also branched out into fruit juices, breakfast foods, mineral water and drinks.

The stock has gone from Rs 600 to Rs 1,050 each since the start of the year, giving it an estimated value of Rs 900 crore.

Sterlite power transmission

New addition in the OTC market, Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd. is part of billionaire Anil Agarwals Vedanta Group. The company provides electricity transmission and distribution services, in addition to manufacturing conductors and cables.

Its price has gone from Rs 260 to Rs 420 each over the past three months, valuing it at an estimated Rs 2,570 crore.

Nail accessories

Manufacturer of helmets and accessories for two-wheeler riders, Studds Accessories Ltd. is present in more than 50 countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. The company has filed its draft prospectus with the market regulator for an IPO.

Its shares have gone from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 each on the OTC market over the past year, giving it a market value of Rs 2,951 crore.