



The Sensex and the Nifty on Friday, June 11, 2021, recorded modest gains to close at all-time highs. Amid positive global indices, the Sensex closed near the 52,500 mark while the Nifty stabilized around the 15,800 level. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex climbed 174 points, or 0. 33%, to close at 52,475. The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange also jumped 62 points, or 0.39%, to close at 15,799. But some stocks made the news after the market closed. These actions may impact the indices, when it reopens on Monday, June 14, 2021. List of these five actions: See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: BHEL + DLF + Sun TV BHEL: The state-owned company reported a stand-alone loss of Rs 1,033 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (T4FY21). It had posted a loss of Rs 1,534 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY20). Operating income rose 43% to Rs 7,171 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 5,049 crore posted last year. EBITDA loss amounted to Rs 1,264.3 crore in Q4FY21 compared to EBITDA loss of Rs 561 crore recorded in T4FY20. In addition, this is the 5th consecutive quarter of EBITDA loss and overall loss for the company. Other income fell 43% to Rs 84 crore. Other expenses increased 155% to Rs 2,257 crore. Power segment revenue increased 50% to Rs 4,789 crore. Industry segment revenue increased 38% to Rs 1,963 crore. DLF: The real estate company reported a year-over-year consolidated profit of Rs 481 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,858 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated sales rose 1.1% to Rs 1,713 crore from Rs 1,694 crore posted last year. EBITDA stood at Rs 455 crore, up 43.9% from Rs 316 crore posted last year. The margin improved to 26.5% in T4FY21 from Rs 18.6% posted in T4FY20. In addition, Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh, full-time directors of DLF, have been appointed CEOs of the company. Sun TV: The Tamil-language general-interest entertainment channel reported a 99% year-over-year increase in stand-alone profit to Rs 450 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 250 crore during the quarter correspondent of the previous one. financial year. Revenue rose 6.4% to Rs 782 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 735.2 crore posted last year. EBITDA stood at Rs 525 crore, up 55.8% from Rs 337 crore posted last year. Margins improved to 67.1% in Q4FY21 from 45.8% in Q4FY20. Subscription revenue rose 7% to Rs 428.1 crore from Rs 398.8 crore posted last year. IPO Sona Comstar: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 5,550 crore of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) will be open for subscription on Monday June 16, 2021. The issue, with a price range of Rs 285 to 291 per share, will close on June 16, 2021. The company raised Rs 2,500 crore from 42 major investors prior to the opening of the IPO. Main investors include names like GIC Singapore, Axis Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life and Kotak Mutual Fund, among others. This is the third greatest intellectual property horror book of all time.

Shyam Metallics: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 909 crore of Shyam Metallics will be open for subscription on Monday June 14, 2021. The issue price range has been set at Rs 303-306 per share. The offering will close on June 116, 2021. The company raised Rs 270 crore from 22 flagship investors on Friday, ahead of the opening of its IPO on Monday. Main investors include Edelweiss, Kotak Mutual Fund, IIFL, Nippon Life and Abakkus, among others. DHFL: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed a seven-member oversight committee for DHFL. The committee will manage the mortgage lender until the Piramal Group resolution plan is implemented. Piramal has partnered with Barclays and Standard Chartered to purchase DHFL. Adani Enterprises: National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen the accounts of three foreign funds, namely Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, which collectively hold shares worth Rs 43,500 crore in four companies in the Adani group. In addition, the company formed a subsidiary, Adani Cement Industries Limited, to enter the cement business. Block offers Accelya Solutions India: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 7 lakh shares (4.69%) at Rs 1,194.91 per share. Setu Securities sold 2.50 lakh shares (1.68%) at Rs 1,192.29 per share. Forge of Bharat: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 2 lakh shares (0.04%) at Rs 750.8 per share. Tata AIG Life Insurance Co bought 9.32 lakh shares (0.20%) at Rs 750.8 per share. Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund bought 2.66 lakh shares (0.06%) at Rs 750.8 per share. Goldman Sachs Invest (Mauritius) bought 3.93 lakh shares (0.08%) at Rs 750.8 per share. The Kuwait Investment Authority bought 4.66 lakh shares (0.10%) at Rs 750.8 per share. SBI Life Insurance Company bought 19.97 lakh shares (0.43%) at Rs 750.8 per share. The promoter Ajinkya Investment & Trading Co sold 46.56 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 750.8 per share. Globus spirits: Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold 3.31 lakh shares (1.15%) at Rs 383.22 per share. Indiabulls housing finance: Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund INC bought 25.50 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 287.84 per share.







