Gautam Adani loses more than $ 7 billion in net worth after questions about the group’s meteoric rise in shares





Accounts of three foreign funds with more than 43,000 crore in Adani Group shares suspended

Market regulator SEBI is also reportedly investigating whether the share prices of Adani group companies have been manipulated.

The shares of the six listed companies of the Adani Group reached their respective lower channels within the first hour of trading. Shares of the six Adani Group companies listed on the Indian stock exchanges hit the lower channels during today’s morning (June 14) opening session. Adani Ports and Adani Transmission’s stock prices fell 15% each, while those of the other four companies fell 5% each. The downward spiral in the stock prices of those companies wiped out more than $ 7.6 billion (roughly 55,000 crore) in Gautam Adani’s net worth, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires. listing, from 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

The collapse was sparked by reports that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) suspended the accounts of three foreign funds – all based at the same address – which have more than 43,000 crore invested in the Adani Group. The three accounts in question are Albula. Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund. Notably, the accounts were suspended no later than May 31. According to an Economic Times report, the suspension could be due to insufficient disclosures under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The funds had time until 2020 to disclose details of joint ownership and the personal details of key employees. But they didn’t. “Custodians usually warn their clients before such action, but if the fund does not respond or comply, accounts may be frozen,” the report added, citing an anonymous source. Publicity The rules of Indian funds investing in the stock market do not allow managers to invest in any stock or group beyond a certain limit. But the same rule does not apply to foreign portfolio investors. The rules of Indian funds investing in the stock market do not allow managers to invest in any stock or group beyond a certain limit. But the same rule does not apply to foreign portfolio investors. According to The Morning Context, a research and media firm, the three funds in question derive more than 95% of their net worth from their investments in Adani group companies. Two concerns emerge from the above data. First, the funds accumulating shares of the Adani group to reduce the number of tradable shares in the market. And, consequently, allowing the value of the shares to inflate. Second, it can be a round trip of money, whereby Indian investors can invest through another country, to get around the rules. None of these premises is yet proven. The Economic Times report also states that the market regulator, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is investigating whether the share prices of Adani group companies have been manipulated. The investigation is still ongoing, adds the report. The market capitalization of Adani group companies has exploded in the past year The Ahmedabad-based group has grown from a mid-sized company to one of India’s wealthiest family businesses, leaving behind the Tatas, Birlas, Wadias, among others. In total, the six companies in the Adani group had a market capitalization of 1.64 lakh crore at the end of May of last year. This has now jumped to over 8.5 lakh crore – an increase of over 420%. ESB / Business Insider India / Thrive An investment of 10,000 in the six listed companies of the Adani group would now be worth 52,000, or a return of 420% in just 12 months. Company May 2020 (crore) May 2021 (crore) Performance Adani Total Gas 12,604 1 47 292 1069% Adani Companies 15,348 1 44 603 842% Adani transmission 19,615 1 59 939 715% Adani’s green energy 37,497 2,03,392 442% Adani power 14 155 39,012 176% Ports of Adani and ZES 64,448 1 57 041 144% Total 1,63,666 8 51 279 420%

