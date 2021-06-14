PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power becomes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (PowerTap or the Company or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce that, following its announcement of June 7, 2021, the Company has finalized its name change to “PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.” ”, As of the date hereof. This name change is part of the Company’s transition to a single-purpose hydrogen refueling technology company, previously announced on June 1, 2021. Financial results will be presented on a consolidated basis for the period beginning on June 1, 2021. The Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbols “MOVE” on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”), “MOTNF” on the over-the-counter markets and “2K6” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

This name change emphasizes the Company’s transition to a single-purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to become a single-purpose hydrogen refueling technology company. The name change and transition to a single purpose company aligns the Company with its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., which is focused on the development of its PowerTap 3.0 hydrogen refueling units.

The name change does not affect the shareholding structure of the Company or the rights of the shareholders of the Company, and no action is required from existing shareholders.

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (PowerTap), focuses on installing hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure in the United States. The patented PowerTaps solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now marketing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the fueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently less than 100 publicly available operational hydrogen stations in the United States, with most existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tankers.

PowerTap Hydrogen’s common shares are listed on the NEO Stock Exchange. Please visit the Company Profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth.

