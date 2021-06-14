Business
Business News | Stock market and stock market news
Last name Price Switch % variation Indiabulls Hsg 289.85 2.50 0.87 Sbi 422.90 -6.70 -1.56 Nhpc 26.95 0.10 0.37 ntpc 117.55 -1.25 -1.05
YOUR OPINION
Snapshot of the IPO
Equity Type Issue price Size of the problem Lot size Open problem Problem Close Happy BLW View profile Initial Public Offering 285 5550 51 14-06 16-06 Shyam Metalics View profile Initial Public Offering 303 909 45 14-06 16-06 Dodla See profile Initial Public Offering 421 512.49 – 521 35 16-06 06-18 Krishna Institute See profile Initial Public Offering 815 2120.18 – 2146. 18 16-06 06-18 Equity Filing date with Sebi 11-June 09-June 08-June 07-June Equity Issue price Registration date Open announcement Announcement Close % quotation gains CMP Current earnings% evil eye 1101 30-03 1971.00 1576.80 43.22 1,706.35 54.98 Suryoday Small 305 26-03 274.75 276.20 -9.44 227.25 -25.49 Jeweler Kalyan 87 26-03 73.90 75.30 -13.45 82.30 -5.40 Artisan 1490 25-03 1440.00 1433.00 -3.83 1,762.00 18.26 Scheme Fund Category Info Purchase order Opening date Closing date No NFO details available. Equity Type Issue price Size of the problem Lot size Subscription Open problem Problem Close SME IPO 50 4.95 0 08-06 11-06
Company action
Company Report VF Ex-Rights Details of rights not present at the moment. Company Name Last prize Switch Market capitalization Net sales Net profit Assets
NSDL has frozen the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, which together hold more than Rs 43,500 crore of shares in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas, according to reports.
MC Insider: Cabinet Reshuffle Candidates, Crypto Dilemma, Bank Privatization Fears, Internet IPO Buzz and More
Adani group shares drop 5-20% following reports NSDL freezes 3 REIT accounts
NSDL freezes 3 REITs linked to Adani group which own shares worth Rs 43,500 crore, shares plunge
Cabinet reshuffle? Long list of probabilities, eye on Uttar Pradesh polls and revolt at LJP
Ayodhya Ram temple general secretary Champat Rai accused of land fraud
Amid second wave of COVID-19, direct tax collection in fiscal year 22 so far soared by 85%: report
Unlock Delhi | COVID-19 restrictions relaxed from today: check what’s allowed, what’s not
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Here’s how the Center predicts 80% coverage in the 12-18 age group
No negative RT-PCR report required for passengers traveling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra: SpiceJet
India to launch drone trials for food, medicine and vaccine delivery: check details
Benjamin Netanyahu, King of Israel, emerges from a stage he dominated
Coronavirus LIVE
Sansera Engineering Limited (Sansera.pdf)
AB Cotspin India Limited u2013 IPO PME (AB.pdf)
Ami Organics Limited – DRHP (Ami.pdf)
Vijaya Limited Diagnostic Center (Vijaya.pdf)
