Bitcoin price jumps as Musk says Tesla will use cryptocurrency when it’s cleaner





The price of bitcoin has risen by around 11% in the past 24 hours after Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Sunday the company would start accepting bitcoin as a payment method when there is a trend to reasonable use of clean energy by miners. When there is confirmation of reasonable (around 50%) clean energy use by miners with a positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions, Musk tweeted. The Tesla chief also added that the company had only sold around 10% of the holdings to confirm that bitcoin could be liquidated easily without moving the market. While it wasn’t until February that Tesla revealed that it had bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would accept cryptocurrency as a payment method for cars, last month the company reversed its position and suspended vehicle purchases using virtual tokens citing the increasing use of fossil fuels for its mining operation. The process of mining bitcoins to create new units of virtual currency requires solving complex mathematical equations dependent on high levels of computer processing power. advised Tesla’s move, coupled with China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in the country, has dropped the prices of several virtual tokens, including bitcoin. Tesla has suspended purchases of vehicles using Bitcoin. We are concerned about the rapid increase in the use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of all fuels, the SpaceX and Tesla chief tweeted. Analysis from the University of Cambridge showed that the cryptocurrency uses more than 121 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, which would rank it in the top 30 electricity users in the world consuming as much as Argentina. Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a bright future, but it can’t come at a cost to the environment, Musk noted in a tweet last month. However, experts also believe that setting up crypto mining farms in colder countries like Norway, where most of the electricity comes from renewable sources like hydropower, is a positive step. Last week El Salvador also announced plans to use geothermal energy from the South American country’s volcanoes to mine bitcoin after allowing cryptocurrency as legal tender.

