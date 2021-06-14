Lagarde says ECB really needs to anchor economic recovery





The European Central Bank and eurozone governments should not withdraw support for the region's economy until they see clear signs that a recovery is underway, President Christine Lagarde said. "We have to get the economy through the pandemic and into a phase of recovery, which has now started," she said in an interview with Politico published on Monday. "We really need to anchor the recovery. We are always talking about inflation pegging and we are not ignoring it. But the recovery must be firm, solid and sustainable. " Lagarde and his colleagues pledged last week to continue buying bonds at a faster pace throughout the third quarter, even as staff upped their forecasts for the eurozone economy. The ECB now views the risks to the region's outlook as 'broadly balanced', a term first used since December 2018. New ECB forecasts Strengthened economic output and inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 Source: European Central Bank

When asked if net purchases under the pandemic emergency purchasing program could stop in March 2022, as currently planned, Lagarde highlighted his flexibility and better economic outlook. “Our projection, and the design of PEPP as we have it, seems to be going in the right direction,” she said. “But as previously stated, it is far too early to debate these issues.” His colleague on the Governing Council, Robert Holzmann, who heads Austria’s central bank, however, took a different stance just over an hour after the interview was published. He told Bloomberg Television he expects the show to end by March, unless there is another serious wave of viral infections. “It is too early to talk about a phase-out,” he said, but the latest PEPP design “has been established and voted to end by March 2022, and for now, if nothing changes in the sense that there is no fourth or fifth confinement, it’s going to end. Lagarde also said she hoped her institution’s strategy review would be completed by the end of the summer, but added that “whether it is late summer or fall is less. important as the quality of the review and the strong consensus “. The review has been underway for a year and a half after being disrupted by the pandemic. (Updates with Holzmann’s comment in the 6th paragraph.) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







