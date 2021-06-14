Endeavor announces its admission to trading on the London

ENDEAVOR ANNOUNCES ADMISSION TO TRADE

ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

London, June 14, 2021 Endeavor Mining plc (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) (Endeavor) announces that all of its issued ordinary share capital, consisting of 250,491,755 shares, was admitted today to the premium segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority. and trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The shares will trade on both the LSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol EDV. Endeavor does not intend to raise capital in conjunction with its London listing.

Sébastien de Montessus, Chairman and CEO declared: Our quotation marks the start of the next phase of our evolution and will see us become the largest producer of pure gold on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange with access to a larger capital reserve. Over the past few years, we have built a resilient business, with a high quality asset base comprised of low cost, long life assets, attractive development projects and further exploration potential. . This underpins our attractive shareholder return policy which we believe will create value for investors throughout the cycle.

Endeavor will be well positioned in the premium segment of the LSE, with the following key attributes:

Unmatched competitive advantage in West Africa, the second largest gold producing region in the world, as the region’s largest gold producer with one of the largest exploration holdings

High quality asset portfolio, diversified across three countries and seven mines, capable of maintaining and increasing production above 1.5 Moz per year while maintaining a low competitive AISC of less than $ 900 / oz, associated with a portfolio of leading short-term organic development projects.

Strong management experience having met or exceeded production and cost goals for eight consecutive years, successfully built four projects in the last decade and discovered 8.4 Moz in the last 5 years at less than $ 25 / oz

Best return on capital employed of over 20% is supported by a diligent capital allocation framework, high quality portfolio and strong management execution

Healthy balance sheet with a low net debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) leverage ratio of 0.2x, and net cash of $ 250 million expected to be achieved in the near term, providing financial flexibility to support organic growth and performance shareholders

A strong social license to operate, focused on investing in host countries and protecting the environment, improves the resilience of its activities and underpins Endeavors’ ability to reward its shareholders

A strong commitment to shareholder returns with a minimum progressive dividend policy aimed at distributing at least $ 500 million until fiscal 2023, payable semi-annually, provided the price of gold remains above $ 1,500 / oz. In order to provide shareholders with added value through gold prices above $ 1,500 / oz, the minimum dividend can be supplemented both by higher dividends and by the continuation of its buyback program. equities, provided that its leverage remains below 0.5 x Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA.

Endeavor hosted a capital markets event on June 7, detailing the company’s strategy, recent milestones, environmental, social and governance initiatives, and its long-term ability to reward shareholders. The replay of the event is available on the Endeavours website by clicking here .

ABOUT ENDEAVOR MINING API

Endeavor is one of the world’s leading gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the very promising unitian Greenstone belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavor is committed to respecting the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

