



The group, which already operates at 200 airports in 35 countries, has accepted an investment of 3.4 million euros to acquire a minority stake, through a joint venture, in Guangzhou JFreight Aviation Logistics Supply Chain (JFreight ). The joint venture will see the Scottish group manage and operate a new cargo terminal at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, on behalf of JFreight shareholders. Menzies, a Scotland-based aviation services company, operates at 200 airports in 35 countries. JFreight is experienced in artificial intelligence and robotics and used his technical skills to create a smart terminal with an electronic point of interaction with Chinese customs. The terminal has the capacity to handle 120,000 tonnes of freight per year. It is likely that Menzies will initially focus on managing products related to the rapidly growing Chinese e-commerce market, with the potential to expand into more general air cargo management for airlines. Philipp Joeinig, President and CEO of Menzies, said: We are very happy to have found a great partner in JFreight and look forward to developing our relationship with them as we move forward. This investment demonstrates our commitment to implementing our strategy and I am very excited about the opportunity it offers. Zheng Xi Ming, President of JFreight, added: I am very pleased to welcome Menzies Aviation with its established expertise in cargo handling and the broader aviation services market to our company in Guangzhou. I am very much looking forward to working closely together and completing operations. In April, Menzies Aviation hailed a five-year contract at a major US airport as one of the biggest wins in the history of its freight business. The group said that following a competitive process, Avianca chose the company as the partner of choice for cargo handling at Miami International Airport (MIA). Florida Airport is a key cargo gateway for the airline and America's premier domestic airport for international cargo. The contract continues a period of significant growth for the Scottish group's freight operations, with major wins in Oceania, Europe and the United States in recent months and an expansion of its global freight network from 36 to 42 airports. Menzies recently set a goal of making 100% of its operations carbon neutral by the company's 200th anniversary in 2033. The company, one of the oldest in Scotland, said it believes it is the first aviation service provider to make this pioneering commitment to carbon neutrality. To achieve its green goals, the group will focus on investing in electrical ground assistance equipment, reducing emissions by identifying operational efficiency and balancing remaining emissions with carbon offsetting initiatives. John Menzies began in 1833 when its eponymous founder opened a bookstore at 61 Princes Street, Edinburgh, which would become the only wholesale bookseller north of the border. The newspaper and magazine distribution business was formed in 2018, creating Menzies Distribution and leaving the rest of the business to focus on providing aviation services. Aviation services giant John Menzies has set itself the goal of going green by the 200th anniversary …

