Laurent-Perrier: Annual results 2020-2021

|Laurent-Perrier Group
|Tours-sur-Marne, June 11e, 2021
Financial press release
Results for fiscal year 2020-2021
Laurent-Perrier announces stable operating profit
and an increase in net income Group share of + 6.5%.
The accounts for the 2020-2021 financial year, which ended on March 31, 2021, were approved by the Management Board on June 8, 2021 and examined on the same day by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Mr. Patrick Thomas.
Main audited consolidated financial data:
|In M
As of March 31, 2021
|2019-2020
(April 1, 2019 –
March 31, 2020)
|2020-2021
(April 1, 2020
March 31, 2021)
|Change vs N-1
|Switch
against N-1
excluding currency effect
|Champagne sales
|231.3
|184.7
|-20.1%
|-19.6%
|Group turnover
|242.4
|195.2
|-19.5%
|-19.0%
|Operating result
|41.2
|41.3
|+ 0.2%
|+ 1.8%
|Operating margin% (**)
|17.8%
|22.4%
|+4.6 points
|+4.8 points
|Net income – Group share
|23.7
|25.2
|+ 6.5%
|NC
|Earnings per share (in euros)
|3.99
|4.25
|+0.26
|NC
|Operating cash flow (***)
|+14.3 million
|+3.6 million
|-10.7 million
NC
* At N-1 exchange rates
** Margin calculated on champagne sales only
* Cash flow from operating activities – net investments
Commenting on the results for the year, Stéphane Dalyac, Chairman of the Management Board, declared:
“In the context of a 2020-2021 fiscal year heavily impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis, the Laurent-Perrier Group has been able to adapt to this unprecedented situation, as the published results show, thus confirming the resilience of its Indeed, despite a sharp drop in volumes sold due to the sanitary measures adopted worldwide, this performance is based on a still positive price effect, a clear increase in its operating margin rate and tight control In a still uncertain sanitary context, the Laurent-Perrier Group reaffirms its desire to stay the course of its strategy by continuing to rely on the quality of its Champagne wines, the quality of its teams, the strength of its brands and the control of its distribution. “
Evolution of turnover:
In a global champagne market down 16.0% in terms of volume shipped over the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 compared to the previous year, the Laurent-Perrier Group’s champagne sales amounted to 184.7 million, down 20.1% at current exchange rates. Excluding the currency effect, it amounts to 185.9 million.
The sharp drop of -25.4% in the volume of champagne sold by the Group, as a result of health measures adopted around the world, in particular the closure of hotel and restaurant activities and the severe limitation of air traffic worldwide, was limited. in terms of turnover by a price / mix effect of + 5.8%, driven by the strength of its brands and the quality of its premium champagnes.
Evolution of the result:
In this exceptional context, operating profit, at current exchange rates, amounted to 41.3 million, equivalent to that recorded the previous year (41.2 million). In addition to the good valuation of its sales, the Laurent-Perrier Group has also been able to adapt its cost structure (marketing and general expenses), thus contributing to a strong increase of +4.6 points, in reported data, in its sales rate. operating margin, which stands at 22.4% at current exchange rates.
The Group share of net income also recorded a very strong increase, amounting to 25.2 million at current exchange rates and thus represents 12.9% of the consolidated turnover of the Group.
Evolution of operating cash flow and financial structure:
The operating cash flow for the period is very resilient and stood at +3.6 million as of March 31, 2021. Maintaining cash flow (self-financing capacity) at the level of the previous year, management of needs in working capital, in specific inventories, as well as the control of investments, made it possible to limit the erosion of operating cash flow to -10.7 million compared to March 31, 2020.
The consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021 confirms the solidity of the Laurent-Perrier Group’s financial structure. Shareholders’ equity, Group share stands at 451.9 million and net debt stands at 286.9 million, of which 90.9 million is active cash. Gearing thus improved further to 0.63 compared to 0.65 as of March 31, 2020.
Outlook
- In a health situation that is still uncertain and evolving, the Laurent-Perrier Group calmly pursues the management and execution of its 2021-2025 business plan, which confirms the following points in particular:
- The Group has a solid financial structure.
- Funding and liquidity are assured.
Impairment tests confirm the value of the assets.
- The Laurent-Perrier Group thus remains focused on its value strategy, which is based on four pillars:
- A single profession: The creation and sale of high-end champagnes
- Quality supply based on a partnership policy
- A portfolio of strong and complementary brands
Well-controlled global distribution.
By 2021-2022, the Laurent-Perrier Group will resume its long-term investments, in particular in support of its brands, and therefore expects a probable drop in its operating income. Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a wide range of products renowned for their quality, around Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne from Castellane
|brands.
ISIN code: FR 0006864484
Bloomberg: LPE: FP
|Reuters: LPER.PA
Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Equities It is part of the composition of EnterNext
PEA indices of 150 and PME Euronext
Appendices
|Champagne sales analysis
2020-2021
|(April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021)
|Champagne turnover (H)
|184.7
|Change / N-1 in%
|-20.1%
|this
|Volume effect
|-25.4%
|Price / Mix effect
|+ 5.8%
|Currency effect
-0.5%
|Elements of the consolidated balance sheet
|Group – in millions
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2021
|Equity – Group share
|437.0
|451.9
|Net debt
|284.0
|286.9
|Inventories
|552.2
569.5
|Financial diary
|General assembly:
|20 July 2021 in Tours-sur-Marne
|Half-year results 2021-2022: