Stock market today: live updates from Dow and S&P for June 14, 2021





U.S. equity futures and stocks posted modest gains on Monday as investors braced for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. The rally in Treasuries seemed to be running out of steam. Futures on S&P 500 signaled that the gauge was set to add to Friday’s new high. European stocks opened higher, led by energy company stocks. The 10-year benchmark yield has slightly until around 1.46% after hitting a three-month low on Thursday amid the biggest weekly drop since December. With anxiety over the Fed’s plans to cut monthly stimulus injections, the bulls are reasserting their dominance. Investors expect the central bank to reaffirm the pace of bond purchases this week, even if it provides projections for an interest rate take-off in 2023, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. The decision is expected Wednesday. “The FOMC continues to view the surge in inflation as transient and may recognize, even at the margin, that it is discussing the pace of monthly buying but will not yet commit to a date to slow down buying,” said Prudential Financial Inc. Strategist Quincy Krosby in comments emailed. Oil extended a streak of three weekly gains on optimism that economic reopenings will boost summer demand in the United States and Europe. Hedge funds has propelled net bullish positions to a nearly three-year high, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The dollar was stable following a meeting of Group of Seven leaders that emphasized unity. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged over the weekend after Elon Musk said Tesla would resume trading with the cryptocurrency when mining is done with cleaner energy. For market commentary, follow the MLIV blog. Here is some key events to follow this week: NATO holds summit on Monday

EU-US summit takes place in Brussels on Tuesday

Data on US industrial production, producer prices and retail sales arrive Tuesday

The Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision comes on Wednesday, with a press conference by Jerome Powell after

US President Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva on Wednesday

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies to a House panel on the federal budget Thursday

Tariff decisions come from Switzerland and Norway on Thursday

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is Friday Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Actions Futures contracts on the S&P 500 index rose 0.1% at 9:02 am London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3%.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index was little changed.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.1%. Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro rose 0.1% to $ 1.2116.

The British pound lost 0.1% to $ 1.4099.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1% to 6.399 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.69 per dollar. Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped one basis point to 1.46%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than a basis point to 0.15%.

The German 10-year rate gained less than a basis point to -0.27%.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.041%.

The UK 10-year yield rose less than a basis point to 0.711%. Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.8% to $ 71.45 a barrel.

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $ 73.34 a barrel.

Gold fell 1% to $ 1,858.74 an ounce.

