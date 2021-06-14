Soaring fuel prices push wholesale inflation to nearly 13%





Inflation for fuels and electricity has almost quadrupled to 37.6% from the 9.75% recorded in March of this year,

Wholesale price inflation in India hit a record 12.94% in May, from 10.5% in April, mainly due to a sharp rise in fuel and electricity inflation, which increased to 37.6%, and from the weak base effect from May 2020. Data | Oil prices peak in India due to high taxes and crude oil price Inflation for fuels and electricity has almost quadrupled to 37.6% from 9.75% recorded in March of this year, and is well above the 20.94% mark reached in April. Inflation for manufactured goods rose to 10.83% from 9% in April. While wholesale food price inflation edged up from 7.58% in April to 8.11% in May, on a sequential basis, the food price index slowed significantly compared to April. ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar said the sharp monthly correction in food prices was due to perishables such as fruits and vegetables, suggesting that the reduction in demand outweighs the disruptions in the market. offer under increasing restrictions imposed at the state level in May. Wholesale price inflation for the month of March was also revised up from 7.39% to 7.89%, by the Office of Economic Advisers of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Domestic Trade, which released the provisional wholesale price index (WPI) estimates on Monday. The high inflation rate is mainly due to the weak base effect and rising prices for crude oil, mineral oils and manufactured goods, he said in a statement. The monthly change in the WPI index for the month of May 2021 (compared to April 2021) was 0.76%. WPI had contracted 3.37% in May 2020. Primary foods were the only category to experience some moderation during the month, with inflation cooling from 10.2% in April to 9. , 6%. The serial high wholesale inflation impression for May also coincided with a spike in core wholesale inflation, which is driven by the prices of non-food manufactured goods, which could last a few more months, economists said. . However, the transmission of high wholesale inflation to retail prices may be limited due to weak demand. Core inflation at WPI hardened sharply to peak at 10.0% in May 2021, with a widespread uptrend across most subsectors. WPI’s core inflation is expected to rise further to a new high of 10.4-10.9% in June, and hold double digits through September 2021, Ms. Nayar said. Nonetheless, we expect limited transmission of the same to CPI inflation, as cautious demand will keep pricing power under control for the time being, she said, adding that the rise continues. global crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and the upward revision of domestic fuel prices remain risk factors.

