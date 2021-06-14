Global stocks rise after Wall St gain ahead of Fed meeting





BEIJING Global stock markets rose on Monday as investors eagerly awaited this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for hints of possible changes in ultra-low interest rates and other economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo also won. Markets in China and Hong Kong have been closed for a holiday. Trade has been muted as investors wait for Wednesday’s Fed meeting to see if U.S. central bankers become more hawkish in the wake of rising inflation. No policy changes are expected in the immediate term, but any change in language in the Fed’s comments could fuel fears that bond buying and other stimulus will stop. The Fed is expected to maintain its ultra-dovish political stance and refrain from discussing any form of cuts for now, Mizuho Bank said in a report. In early trading, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 7,156.76 and the Frankfurt DAX rose 0.5% to 15,775.29. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6% to 6,640.68. A d On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. The S&P 500 posted a third weekly gain on Friday after rising 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq gained 0.4%. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 29,161.80 while the Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 3,248.36. Indias Sensex lost 0.3% to 52,306.12. New Zealand and Bangkok won while Singapore and Jakarta retreated. Fed officials say the rise in inflation is likely to be short-lived. This was supported by a report last week which showed that an increase in consumer prices in May was mainly due to temporary factors. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 51 cents to $ 71.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 62 cents on Friday to $ 70.91. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, rose 62 cents to $ 73.31 a barrel in London. It added 17 cents a barrel the previous session to $ 72.69. A d The dollar fell to 109.69 yen from 109.72 Fridays. The euro rose to $ 1.2111 from $ 1.2104.

