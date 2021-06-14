Johannesburg Stock Exchange rejects Bitcoin ETF app, cites lack of regulatory framework





The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa has rejected an application by asset management firm Sygnia to list a new bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). To justify its rejection of Sygnia’s latest proposal, the JSE cites as the reason “the absence of a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies”. Unexpected rejection Meanwhile, a report suggests that while Sygnia did not expect “an immediate acceptance of the bitcoin ETF”, company executives still had not expected such a “quick rejection”. Instead, in her reaction to the JSE move, Sygnia Founder and Executive Chairman Magda Wierzycka said: We expected the JSE to put “file 13” in there and if and when they were ready, Sygnia would be the first in the queue. Further, Wierzycka claims that the bitcoin ETF “would have drawn attention, and in return the money, to the JSE”. Meanwhile, the same report reveals that this is the second time the JSE has rejected a similar request from Sygnia. In 2017, Sygnia unsuccessfully attempted to list the world’s first cryptocurrency ETF on the JSE. At the time, a former exchange executive, John Burke, suggested that the JSE “was not ready to approve cryptocurrency listings.” The holding power of Bitcoin In another report, Wierzycka is quoted expressing his belief in the sustainability of bitcoin. She also explains how the price of the crypto asset has been manipulated by “a very powerful and influential person.” She said: The volatility we have seen is a function – clearly unexpected – of what I would call Elon Musk’s manipulation of the market. If this happened to a listed company, it would be investigated and severely sanctioned by the SEC. Meanwhile, following the publication by the South African Intergovernmental Financial Technology Working Group (IFWG) of a new position paper on cryptocurrencies, it is now unclear whether the rejection of the bitcoin ETF by the JSE will be maintained. In a new position paper on cryptocurrencies (released just after the JSE rejected the ETF’s proposal), the IFWG recommends regulation of the crypto ecosystem. If accepted, the IFWG’s recommendations will see South Africa become one of the first countries in Africa to regulate cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency regulation, in turn, will likely force the JSE to reconsider its decision to deny Sygnia’s request. What do you think of the JSE’s rejection of Sygnia’s Bitcoin ETF app? Let us know what you think in the comments section below. Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons Warning: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, nor a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or business. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or allegedly caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, good or service mentioned in this article.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos