Novavax Covid-19 vaccine: US and Mexican trial results show 90.4% efficacy





Further analysis of the trial is underway, according to the company, and will be submitted to peer-reviewed journals for publication.

The results of the trial appear consistent with the efficacy and safety profile the vaccine has previously shown in a Phase 3 trial conducted in the UK, Dr Gregory Glenn, president of research and of the development of Novavax.

“A different continent, a different population, different viruses floating around, and yet we are still seeing very good efficiency,” Glenn said. “This is what you want to have.”

The study was launched in December and recruited 29,960 adults at 113 sites in the United States and six sites in Mexico. Some of the participants received a placebo and some received two doses of the Novavax vaccine 21 days apart.

The company said the vaccine was “generally well tolerated” and common side effects included pain at the injection site, lasting less than three days, and fatigue, headache and muscle pain, lasting less than three days. two days. According to Novavax, 77 cases of Covid-19 appeared among the participants during the study. Sixty-three of the cases involved people in the placebo group and 14 in the vaccine group. The company noted that all cases in the vaccine group were mild. There were 10 moderate cases and four severe cases in the placebo group, demonstrating 100% vaccine efficacy against moderate or severe disease, according to Novavax. Most of the cases involved people “at high risk”, such as those over 65, with certain co-morbidities or with frequent exposure to Covid-19. The company announced that the vaccine’s efficacy was 91% in “high-risk” populations. Novavax researchers also took a close look at the sequencing data from 54 of the 77 Covid-19 cases in the study. Based on the sequencing of these cases, the company announced that “the vaccine has an efficacy of 93.2%” against the variants of concern or of interest. final analysis of the results of the phase 3 trial of Novavax in the UK , announced in March, showed the vaccine to have an overall efficacy of 89.7% – and its efficacy was 96.4% against the original coronavirus strain and 86.3% against the B.1.1 variant. 7 first identified in the UK. Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, differs from the three vaccines already in use in the United States. The vaccine is based on what is called recombinant nanoparticle technology and Novavax adjuvant , called Matrix-M, to stimulate an immune response. The two mRNA vaccines authorized last year in the United States – from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna – both use genetic material to stimulate an immune response. Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection vaccine, which was cleared in February, uses a weakened cold virus as a vector to transmit genetic instructions. Novavax said on Monday that it plans to apply for the United States for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in the third quarter of this year and was “on track” to manufacture around 100 million doses per month by now. the end of the third trimester.

