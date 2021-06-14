Bunker Hill Takes Key Milestone to Increase US Trade

Sam Ash, CEO and David Wiens, CFO, will host a live interactive virtual event for investors on

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the Company) (CSE: BNKR, OTC: BHLL) is pleased to announce the achievement of a key milestone in its efforts to increase its trading liquidity in the United States: as of today, its listing on OTC markets under the symbol BHLL is no longer subject to the caveat emptor classification following approval from FINRA and OTC markets following extensive regulatory review. As a result, an active market now exists for the company’s shares in the United States, with both authorized and available long and short quotes, and availability for unrestricted trading in the United States on a wide variety of brokerage platforms.

Prior to June 2021, and due to regulatory compliance issues during the 2011-2012 period under previous management, board and shareholders, the company’s shares were traded on the gray market, where no bid or ask prices were is available, and trading is restricted on many brokerage platforms. See the Background section below for more details. This has effectively resulted in the inability of the vast majority of investors to trade the company’s shares in the United States over the past nine years, which the company says has been a major contributor to its low level. trading liquidity.

As a logical next step, the Company has submitted an OTCQB upgrade request, which it believes will further increase liquidity for trading in the United States and benefit investors.

Sam Ash CEO said: We are delighted to reach this milestone, which not only immediately improves market access for our investors, but directly addresses concerns expressed by existing and potential new investors regarding the historical issues that predated the current management and board of directors. We look forward to working with OTC Markets over the next few weeks on our OTCQB app, as the next step to continue to grow the business.

CONTEXT

In March 2021, the Company engaged B. Riley, a leading US brokerage firm, as exclusive capital markets advisor with respect to the listing of its US equities under the symbol BHLL on the over-the-counter markets. at will. After a period of due diligence that included a review of public company documents, governance, the register of shareholders and all legal and other documents relating to his status as a caveat emptor, B. Riley filed a Form 211 with of FINRA in which he proposed to act. as a market maker for the shares of the company in the United States and has attested to its belief that the company’s quotation in the United States was in full compliance with the requirements prescribed by FINRA. On May 26, 2021, after a thorough review, the 211 form was cleared.

FINRA’s approval of Form 211 was a prerequisite for an application to OTC Markets for the removal of Companys caveat emptor status. As such, the Company filed an application with OTC Markets at the end of May 2021. The Company received formal notice of the approval of its application on June 11, 2021.

The company’s former gray market trading and caveat emptor status were linked to an SEC investigation into a former major shareholder of Liberty Silver Corp. during the period 2011-2012, due to an alleged violation of US securities laws. Liberty Silver Corp. changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in 2017. The current management team of the company was appointed in March 2020 and thereafter.

EVENTS TO COME

Connect Global online mining and money

June 22-24, 2021

HCW Investment Conference

September 13-15, 2021

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new management based in Idaho, Bunker Hill Mining Corp. intends to restart and sustainably develop the Bunker Hill mine as a first step in consolidating a portfolio of precious metals assets in North America with a focus on silver. Information on the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or under its profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Warnings

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the expression forward- looking for information in National Instrument 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations of Canadian Securities Administrators. Forward-looking statements are not made up of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words indicating that the company or management expects a condition or reported result to occur. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, could, could, would, will or plan. Because forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The risks, uncertainties and other factors involved in forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the potential increase in transaction liquidity, the approval of the Company’s request for an upgrade to OTCQB and the intentions of the company regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements, including the restart of the Bunker Hill mine. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information include, without limitation, the risks set forth in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR and EDGAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on such information, which only applies as of the date of this press release. press release, and no assurance can be given as such events will occur within the timeframe disclosed or will not occur at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this document.