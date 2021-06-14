Ted Baker loses more than 100 million as Covid blocks sales | Ted baker





Ted Baker suffered a loss of more than $ 100 million in the first year of the pandemic as the fashion retailer’s revenues plummeted. The company had revenue of $ 352 million in the 53 weeks leading up to the end of January, down 44% from pre-pandemic year revenue of $ 631 million. Pre-tax losses were $ 108 million. Ted Baker has entered the pandemic heavily dependent on struggling physical stores, including his own stores and concessions operated in department stores. Lockdowns around the world have hit those revenues badly, and government support on leave worth $ 8.5 million was not enough to make up the difference. The retailer added that the lockdown continued beyond the end of January amid further lockdowns in the UK and Europe. Sales in the 12 weeks leading up to April 24 are down 20%. Ted Baker said he was encouraged by the performance of UK stores since they were allowed to reopen on April 12, but revenues were still below 2019 levels. Ted Baker had struggled before the pandemic and the company launched a fundraising and turnaround plan in June 2020, including 500 job cuts. The closing of the stores added to the troubles including a big accounting error and the temporary departure of its founder, Ray Kelvin, after a controversy over the forced hugs of employees. Kelvin left the company in March 2019 and denied all allegations of misconduct. However, he retained a significant stake in Ted Baker and has been actively involved in running the business since September 2020, despite transferring control to Toscafund, a hedge fund, during the June 2020 fundraiser. Sign up for the daily Business Today email Rachel Osborne, chief executive of Ted Baker, said the impact of Covid-19 is clear in our results and amplified some of the legacy issues affecting the business, but the business was in a much stronger position than it did. was not a year ago. The turnaround plan included launching new products, prioritizing investments in digital technology and cutting annual costs by $ 31 million. It also negotiated rent cuts of 8 million, while rents linked to sales were down 27.8 million. An increase in online sales made up for some of the ground lost during the pandemic year. Online sales increased 22% in one year to 145 million.

