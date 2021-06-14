Tavistock sells DFM in partnership with asset manager





Tavistock Investments sold its discretionary fund management arm by signing a 10-year strategic partnership with Titan Wealth Holdings. Titan acquired Tavistock Wealth for up to £ 40million in cash, plus a ten-year earn-out. Tavistock currently has around £ 4bn of funds under advice, with Tavistock Wealth representing £ 1bn of funds under management. The business partnership will see Tavistock act as Titan’s retail distribution partner. Tavistock will receive payments over a ten-year period equal in value to 50 percent of future net income on any increase in funds under management within Tavistock Wealth’s Acumen Ucits funds. In addition, a new company within the Tavistock Investments Group, Tavistock Asset Management, will continue to market the group’s centralized investment proposal which will include both the Acumen Ucits funds and the company’s model portfolio service. Tavistock Asset Management will retain Titan as investment manager for the MPS. He will also embark on an acquisition program, the contribution of which will more than offset the loss of Tavistock Wealth’s contribution to Tavistock in the short to medium term, he said. The sale of Tavistock Wealth to Titan is subject to regulatory approval as well as formal approval by Tavistock shareholders. However, Tavistock said it has already received backing from shareholders owning 50.56 percent of the company’s issued share capital. Brian Raven, Managing Director of Tavistock, said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for both companies. “Although Tavistock Wealth is part of Titan, we will continue to work closely with our high performing investment team. “ He added: “The partnership with Titan confirms our business strategy and will allow us to accelerate the growth of our business and deliver maximum value to our shareholders. “ Upon approval, Titan will have assets under management and administration of £ 3 billion. In addition to the acquisition of Tavistock Wealth, Titan acquired platform provider Global Prime Partners which provides services to institutional clients and fund managers with £ 2 billion in assets under administration. The company said the two companies would operate under the Titan holding group and retain their existing model and leadership. Titan said it was in talks to acquire six more DFMs. James Kaberry, Executive Chairman of Titan, said: “We are delighted to partner with Tavistock and look forward to a prosperous future together. “We have been impressed with Tavistock’s management team, the businesses they have developed and the exceptional investment funds managed by Tavistock Wealth. In its results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Tavistock Investments announced a ‘strong close’ of the fiscal year with gross income of £ 24million, following a major reorganization and action plan. cost reduction. Tavistock Wealth reported pre-tax profit of £ 2.3million on gross income of £ 5.6million and gross assets of £ 5.2million. [email protected] What do you think of the issues raised by this story? Email us at [email protected] to let us know

