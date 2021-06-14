Novavax Says Its COVID Vaccine Is Extremely EffectiveExBulletin





toggle legend Alastair Grant / AP

Alastair Grant / AP The first results of a large efficacy study of a new type of COVID-19 vaccine are now available, and they are good. Very good. According to Novavax, the maker of the vaccine, it was 100% effective against the original strain of the coronavirus and 93% against more disturbing variants that subsequently emerged. In addition to efficacy, the PREVENT-19 trial (PRE-fusion Vaccine Efficacy Novavax Trial) COVID-19) has shown the Novavax vaccine to be safe for users. Like other COVID-19 vaccines, it caused headaches, chills, and muscle pain after the injection, but few of these side effects were considered serious or severe. The study involved 29,960 volunteers in the United States and Mexico. In the study, two-thirds of the volunteers received two injections of the vaccine and one-third received two injections of a placebo. A total of 77 cases of COVID-19 occurred during the study: 63 in the placebo group and 14 in the vaccine group. According to the Novavax statement outlining the results, none of the COVID-19 cases in the vaccine group were linked to the original strain of the virus, resulting in 100% effectiveness against the original strain. The breakthrough cases were all caused by the newer and more disturbing variants, and all of the breakthroughs in the vaccine group were benign. In contrast, 10 in the placebo group were considered moderate and four severe. Novavax’s statement did not specify which particular variants were prevented. The company said it intends to file an application for clearance with regulators in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom later this summer. Novavax says it will be able to deliver 100 million doses per month by the end of September and 150 million doses per month by the end of the year. The Novavax vaccine is called a protein subunit vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccines are based on what is called the coronavirus spike protein. It is the protein that prompts the immune system to make antibodies against the virus. The vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech provide the genetic instructions for the spike protein in the form of messenger RNA, and the cells of the person receiving the vaccine make the spike protein. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides these instructions using a viral vector, again relying on the cells of the vaccine recipient to make the protein. Novavax, on the other hand, makes the protein in cell cultures grown in giant bioreactors at manufacturing facilities and provides the fully formed vaccine as well as a substance to prime the immune system in its vaccine. The Novavax vaccine was one of the vaccines chosen for development as part of Operation Warp Speed. The US government is providing the company $ 1.75 billion to support vaccine development. It is not clear at this point whether the Food and Drug Administration is ready to continue granting emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA may require Novavax to go through the standard authorization process, which can take significantly longer than an EUA.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos