ACM Research provides update on ACM’s IPO on the STAR market

FREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading provider of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today provides An update on the status of the proposed initial public offering (the STAR Market IPO) and stock listing of ACM’s operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. ( ACM Shanghai) on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The application for registration for the IPO of STAR Market was submitted by the Shanghai Stock Exchange Commission (SSEC) to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on June 10, 2021. The listing of ACM Shanghai’s actions in the STAR market remain subject to review and approval by the CSRC. SSEC has posted the application documents in Chinese on the SSEC website at http://kcb.sse.com.cn/renewal/xmxq/index.shtml?auditId=505&anchor_type=0.

The submission of ACM Shanghai’s candidacy to CSRC marks an important milestone in our efforts to complete the STAR Market IPO, said Dr. David Wang, President and CEO of ACM. Although the timing remains uncertain and depends on many factors beyond our control, reaching this milestone strengthens our confidence in the success of STAR Market’s IPO. We believe that the STAR Market listing combined with the current listing of ACM Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market will help accelerate our pace to become a global player in the semiconductor equipment industry.

The application documents include the required preliminary estimates of sales and net income of ACM Shanghai for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, determined in accordance with accounting standards for enterprises under China generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP Chinese), as follows:

ACM Shanghai’s revenue under Chinese GAAP for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 is expected to be between 623.2 and 672.0 million RMB, compared to 355.6 million RMB for the six-month period ended June 30 2020.

Chinese GAAP net profit attributable to shareholders of ACM Shanghai for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 is expected to be between RMB 57.1 and 66.3 million, compared to RMB 37.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 .

After the end of the six-month period ending June 30, 2021, ACM Shanghai will be required to close its books for the period and its independent accounting firm will be required to review ACM Shanghai’s operating results for the period. ACM Shanghai has provided ranges for the preliminary estimates described above because it will need to complete its financial close procedures for the period before actual results are known and because other developments may arise before its results are finalized. for the period. There can be no assurance that ACM Shanghai’s final results for sales and net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 will be within the ranges of the preliminary estimates described above.

ACM currently owns a 91.7% stake in ACM Shanghai, and a substantial majority of ACM’s consolidated revenue and net income is contributed by ACM Shanghai. The preliminary estimates of revenue and net profit described above reflect the stand-alone results of ACM Shanghai in RMB as prepared in accordance with Chinese GAAP, and these results will differ, potentially significantly, from the consolidated results of ACM. , which include additional financial and operational elements. and are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor processing equipment for wet wafer or batch cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are essential in the manufacture of advanced semiconductor devices, as well as the packaging at the platelet level. The company is committed to providing customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in many manufacturing steps to improve product productivity and yield.

Forward-looking statements

The statements in the third paragraph of this press release regarding ACM Shanghai’s completion and timing of the STAR Market IPO and the listing of the shares on the STAR Market are not historical facts and constitute statements. prospective within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform. Act of 1995. These statements, which are expectations only, reflect the current views of management, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. ACM Shanghai may not be able to complete its IPO and listing on the STAR market for a number of reasons, many of which are beyond ACM Shanghai’s control and all of which could be further exacerbated by the continuing pandemic. of COVID-19 in China and around the world. Among other factors, ACM Shanghai must obtain other Chinese government approvals required to allow the IPO and listing of STAR Market, one or more of which may be denied, or significantly delayed, by regulators for external reasons or unknown to ACM Shanghai. . Likewise, the application for listing on the STAR market may be refused or delayed by the CSRC at its discretion. ACM assumes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations regarding such forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unforeseen events.

ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this mark appears in this press release without a symbol, but this practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, as far as possible, applicable law, its rights to this mark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: