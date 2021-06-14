Current mortgage refinancing rates – June 14, 2021: lower rates





Here’s what refinance rates look like today. Should I take out a new mortgage? Mortgage refinancing rates are lower today. Refinance rates tend to be a bit higher than the rates you’ll see for a new mortgage purchase, but right now they’re pretty competitive, historically speaking. Here’s what they look like on Monday, June 14:

The data source:class = “small-caption”> The Ascent National Mortgage Interest Rate Trackerclass = “small-caption”>.class = “small-caption”> 30-year mortgage refinancing rate The 30-year average refinancing rate today stands at 3.235%, down 0.009% from Friday. At today’s rate, you’ll pay principal and interest of $ 435.00 for every $ 100,000 you borrow. This does not include additional expenses like property taxes and home insurance premiums. 20-year mortgage refinancing rate The 20-year average refinancing rate today stands at 3.033%, down 0.012% from Friday. At today’s rate, you’ll pay principal and interest of $ 556.00 for every $ 100,000 you borrow. Although your monthly payment increases by $ 121.00 with a 20-year $ 100,000 loan versus a 30-year loan of the same amount, you will save $ 22,939 in interest over your repayment period for every 100 $ 000 that you borrow. 15-year mortgage refinancing rate The 15-year average refinancing rate today stands at 2.517%, down 0.008% from Friday. At today’s rate, you’ll pay principal and interest of $ 668.00 for every $ 100,000 you borrow. Compared to the 30 year loan, your monthly payment will be $ 233.00 higher for every $ 100,000 of mortgage principal. However, your interest savings will amount to $ 36,284.00 over the duration of your repayment period per $ 100,000 of mortgage debt. Should You Refinance Your Mortgage Now? Refinancing your mortgage can be a smart financial move if you are able to lower your interest rate and monthly payments with a new home loan. However, there are a few important things to consider before refinancing. First, if you extend your loan repayment term, you could end up paying a higher total amount of interest over time than with your current mortgage. This can happen even if you qualify for a lower interest rate since you would be paying interest over a longer period. You can avoid this by choosing a refinance loan with a shorter repayment term. Or you may decide that you are willing to pay more interest over the life of your loan in exchange for a lower monthly payment. Second, you’ll need to factor in closing costs, which are the upfront fees you will be charged when you refinance a mortgage. Ascent’s research found that the closing costs for a refinance loan for a mid-value home are between $ 5,000 and $ 12,500. However, your closing costs will depend on your specific mortgage amount, location, and lender. You might need to offset these closing costs with lower monthly payments, but this can take time. If you save $ 200 per month by refinancing and pay $ 6,000 in closing costs, it will take you 2.5 years to break even. It’s important to calculate the numbers and determine if you’ll be staying in your home long enough for the refinancing to pay off. Generally speaking, refinancing can make a lot of sense if you don’t plan to move in the next few years and are able to reduce your mortgage interest rate by at least 1% ( or almost). And if you have a high credit score (i.e., a mid-700s or higher) and a limited amount of existing debt relative to your income, you’ll be even more likely to land a lot on a new one. mortgage loan. If you are ready to get a new mortgage, contact different refinance lenders for deals. Be sure to compare your choices, keeping rates and closing costs in mind. A lender may offer the lowest rate in the bunch, but higher closing costs that eat into your savings. You will need to assess the big picture to really land the best deal.

